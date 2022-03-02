The overall approval numbers from Institute for Policy and Opinion Research, as well as views on pandemic response issues like masking and vaccination, continue to show a deep partisan divide in Virginia. According to the poll, 84 percent of Republicans approve of Youngkin, compared with 30 percent of Democrats.

“It is not a surprise at all that many issues and opinions across the Commonwealth continue to be affected by partisanship and that mask wearing, vaccination, and other topics divide along party lines,” David G. Taylor, director of the Institute for Policy and Opinion Research, said in a news release.

The Roanoke College poll was conducted from Feb. 7 to Feb. 16, about a month into Youngkin’s governorship, and is based on interviews with 605 adult Virginia residents, with a 4.8-point margin of sampling error. The Wason Center poll was conducted Jan. 26 to Feb. 15.

The Roanoke College poll finds 51 percent of Virginians approving of Youngkin’s handling of the pandemic, with 44 percent disapproving.

But the poll also found a slight disagreement on his executive action regarding masks in schools. The findings showed that 52 percent of Virginians disagreed with Youngkin’s executive order that removed the mask requirement for Virginia schools, while 46 percent agreed with Youngkin’s decision.

The poll also found that about 56 percent of Virginians said they thought “local school districts should set mask requirements for themselves,” while 37 percent agreed with the response that “Gov. Youngkin and the state government should set mask requirements for local school districts.”

Whether local or state government should set mask mandates had the least partisan divide, according the findings with 45 percent of Republicans and 61 percent of Democrats preferring local school districts to make the decision.

Youngkin also issued a day-one executive directive to remove the vaccine mandate for state employees. Fifty-one percent agreed with that directive, while 46 percent disagreed.

The other statewide officials — Lt. Gov. Winsome Earl-Sears and Attorney General Jason Miyares — both have not yet reached many Virginians, the poll found. For Sears, 30 percent said they had a favorable view of the lieutenant governor, while 33 percent had an unfavorable view and 35 percent of respondents said they didn't know enough about her to have formed an opinion. Miyares had a 24 percent favorable and 34 percent unfavorable rating, with 41 percent of respondents not knowing enough to form an opinion.