Powerful emotions, political ties and personal relationships colored two days of jury selection at a federal court in Washington, where a panel has been seated to hear the first trial of an alleged participant in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the Capitol. Openings statements are set to start Wednesday morning.

Guy Reffitt, 49, is accused of traveling from Texas to D.C. with firearms, breaching Capitol grounds while armed with a semiautomatic pistol, impeding police and disrupting Congress’s certification of President Biden’s election, before threatening to kill family members if they turned him in to law enforcement. He faces five felony charges punishable by up to five to 20 years each.

Few prospective jurors said they recognized Reffitt or knew anything about his case. But many expressed dismay at what happened that day.

It was “the greatest affront to democracy our country has seen … certainly in our current era,” said an Arabic linguist for the Defense Department, who was not selected. He had no “strong feelings” about individual participants, he added, except for “the former president and Rudy Giuliani.”

Another resident was eliminated after he described the fear and anger that day still aroused in him. He recalled seeing armed D.C. National Guard troops on a relative’s Capitol Hill street: “It did feel like it was an attack on my home, in a sense.”

Several potential jurors said they were close with police officers injured in the attack, friends with congressional lawmakers and staffers who took shelter, or involved in maintaining the Capitol’s historic buildings and furnishings. One public relations consultant said he knew lawmakers and reporters who cover them, as well as an acquaintance who helped organize the Jan. 6 rallies.

Most were struck, including a lobbyist and former staffer to U.S. Rep. Brad Schneider (D-Ill.) who expressed his reverence for the Capitol since serving as a congressional page, and disgust at seeing it taken by force; and the son and stepson of a “major Trump donor” and ambassador.

Also dismissed were two women, one of whom said she believed people at the Capitol were “misled” and another who said she listened to a podcaster who has suggested Jan. 6 was a government setup.

In the end, a panel of 12 jurors and four alternates was selected, comprising nine men and seven women with a similar racial breakdown among White and Black jurors, and one Asian American.

Jurors empaneled include a nuclear scientist; a retired nuclear industry consultant; and a NASA employee. Also represented are a CVS cashier, a D.C. school maintenance supervisor, a Pentagon analyst, the mother of a Homeland Security employee, an American Gas Association lobbyist and a federal information technology contractor.

Of the two Architect of the Capitol employees, a Senate wood crafter hired last fall was chosen — and an engineer who knew the injured police officer and grieved “irreparable” damage to the building was not.

The trial marks the first test of the U.S. government’s evidence amassed in an investigation that has produced charges against 750 people, about half of whom are accused of felonies. Prosecutors have called the hostile assault and occupation of the Capitol by American citizens unprecedented, leaving scores of police officers injured, causing more than $1 million in damage and forcing the evacuation of lawmakers in the middle of certifying Biden’s 2020 election victory.

Reffitt is among an estimated 2,000 people who authorities say laid siege to the Capitol after then-President Donald Trump urged his supporters to help overturn what he falsely called a stolen election.

More than 210 people have pleaded guilty so far, the vast majority to misdemeanor crimes of illegal demonstrating inside the Capitol. A handful of members of the right-wing Proud Boys and Oath Keepers groups have admitted they prepared and planned for violence in advance and agreed to cooperate with the government.

Reffitt is not accused of involvement in such a conspiracy, but he is alleged to have been a recruiter for an anti-government, right-wing armed group called the Texas Three Percenters. Prosecutors say that after the riot, he told fellow members to destroy evidence and prepare for future violence, adding that he had a plan to circumvent firearm restrictions.

“We had thousands of weapons and fired no rounds yet showed numbers. The next time we will not be so cordial,” he said, according to court records.

His defense has challenged the government’s evidence as exaggerated and its prosecution as overreaching.

Prosecutors acknowledge the challenges posed by the political circumstances surrounding the violence of that day.

The riot had “a collective impact, but individuals within the collective have engaged in very different conduct,” U.S. Attorney Matthew M. Graves of D.C. said in an interview last week about the investigation his office is leading with roughly 100 U.S. prosecutors from around the country. “Weighing all those equities and making sure that you’re treating people the same is one of the unique challenges.”

Reffitt has pleaded not guilty to five felony charges: obstructing an official proceeding of Congress; trespassing at the Capitol while armed with a holstered handgun; interfering with police in a riot; witness tampering; and transporting firearms for unlawful in a riot, an AR-15 rifle and .40-caliber pistol.

Three Capitol Police officers are set to testify that they failed to stop Reffitt from entering the building with rubber bullets and chemical spray. Prosecutors plan to play video showing Reffitt at the Capitol, carrying plastic flex-cuffs and wearing body armor, a blue jacket and a motorcycle helmet mounted with a camera.

Two of Reffitt’s three children are also set to testify. When he returned home from Washington, prosecutors say Reffitt warned them against turning him in to authorities.

“Traitors get shot,” Reffitt, 49 is accused of telling his 18-year-old son and his 16-year-old daughter and her boyfriend in a conversation they recorded and his wife recounted to the FBI.

Another expected trial witness, according to court records, is expected to testify that Reffitt talked on the drive from Austin to D.C. about “dragging those people out of the Capitol by their ankles” and installing a new government.

Following his arrest 13 days after the riot, a U.S. magistrate judge jailed Reffitt until trial, citing his apparent planning for armed political violence before and after Jan. 6, 2021.

Reffitt told FBI agents in defense that he brought a disassembled pistol to D.C. and that he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6 but “did not go inside,” according to court filings. His court-appointed attorney, William L. Welch III, said there is no evidence that Reffitt carried a loaded firearm.

“My client likes to talk. He’s got a bit of an ego. He brags,” Welch said at a bond hearing. “But sometimes words are just words. … There are offenses that cross the line, but it still does not mean that they are an actual threat.”

On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Dabney L. Friedrich agreed to reverse an extraordinary restriction, a ban on in-person media coverage of testimony in the courtroom where the trial is taking place. Friedrich cited social distancing concerns amid the pandemic but reconsidered after a consortium of news organizations filed an emergency appeal warning that eliminating in-person public access to trials could undermine the First Amendment.

Reffitt pushed to face trial last fall against his attorney’s advice to wait to review more evidence, and has defended himself in letters from jail.