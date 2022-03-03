Advertisement

Step Afrika: ‘Drumfolk’ at Strathmore: The newest show from D.C.’s acclaimed Step Afrika troupe, “Drumfolk” was inspired by the Stono Rebellion, a 1739 uprising of enslaved people in South Carolina. After the revolt was crushed, colonial law banned the use of drums, which enslaved people had used to communicate during the rebellion. Without drums, Step Afrika says, “new percussive forms took root, leading to the development of some of our country’s most distinct performance traditions, like ring shout, tap and stepping.” Get a preview of “Drumfolk” over two nights at Strathmore, before Step Afrika heads out on tour. Company founder C. Brian Williams will lead pre-show discussions both nights, which are free with tickets but require advance registration. (“Drumfolk” visits Arena Stage from May 31 to June 26.) Thursday and Friday at 8 p.m. $25-$68.

Riot! Funny Women Stand Up at the Club at Studio K: Before the coronavirus pandemic, the Kennedy Center’s “Riot!” comedy shows brought together some of the funniest female comedians around, with lineups including Melissa Villaseñor, Amanda Seales and Jen Kirkman. Those one-night-only events have spawned a three-night festival of comedy and music at the Reach Club at Studio K. Megan Stalter, Natasha Leggero and Cristela Alonzo are the headliners, and former D.C. resident Brittany Carney performs Friday night. Thursday through Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. each night. $29.

Tilquin Extravaganza at the Sovereign: Belgium’s Tilquin excels at the art of blending lambic beers to create a style known as gueuze. Tilquin also spontaneously ferments young lambics with fruit, such as plums or riesling grapes, before blending with older, two- or three-year-old lambics. Over the past decade, the blendery’s tart, funky and fruit-forward beers have becoming increasingly popular with American beer nerds. Taste what all the fuss is about when the Sovereign hosts a “Tilquin Extravaganza” with four drafts and 10 bottle pours, including Tilquin’s 10th anniversary gueuze, made in 2019. It can be hard to figure out what to try, so the Belgian beer bar thankfully offers tasting-size options. 5 p.m. Admission free; beer prices vary.

Friday, March 4

Tudor Place reopens: Washington’s museums have had a rough few months, with staffing shortages and extended closures but expect to see more openings than closings in coming weeks. Tudor Place, the landmark Federal-period mansion in Georgetown that holds the largest collection of items related to George Washington outside of Mount Vernon, reopens Friday for guided and self-guided tours. Reservations are suggested, and picnics are welcome on the grounds, which cover more than five acres. Visitors ages 12 and older touring the house must show proof of vaccination. Open Thursday through Sunday. $10 suggested donation for adults.

Anniversary Happy Hour and ‘Haus of Gaga’ Drag Show at Red Bear Brewing: Red Bear Brewing is turning three, making for a busy afternoon and night at the NoMa favorite. Start at happy hour, where the first 100 customers between 3 and 6 p.m. receive a free pint of beer or cider. (The brewery repeats the giveaway on Saturday and Sunday at 11 a.m.) Later on, drag host with the most Desiree Dik marks three years of drag shows at Red Bear with a Lady Gaga-themed party. Crystal Edge, Jayzeer Shantey and Erotica also take the stage. Arrive early for the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” viewing party, and stick around for the performance. “Drag Race” at 8 p.m., drag show at 9:30 p.m. Free.

Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association Secret Dream Gap Tour at MedStar Capitals Iceplex: While the Professional Women’s Hockey Players Association works toward the goal of establishing a professional hockey league in the United States, it has hosted showcase events with NHL teams in the United States and Canada. This weekend, the event is finally coming to the Capitals’ practice facility in Ballston. Four teams are competing in the tournament, representing Minnesota, Boston, Calgary and Toronto. In addition to the four games, the players are hosting three clinics for female hockey players of all skill levels. Tickets are $15 for the individual Friday and Saturday games, $25 for the two Sunday games, or $40 for a weekend pass. Through Sunday; times vary.

Folger Consort at St. Mark’s Church: The early music ensemble-in-residence of the Folger Shakespeare Library returns with a pair of spring concerts at St. Mark’s Church on Capitol Hill. On March 4 to 6, they’ll explore music from the earliest “Viennese School” — the court of Maximilian I — with a focus on works by 16th-century composer Ludwig Senfl, performed in new arrangements by composer David Froom and featuring tenor Steven Soph. Tickets are available for streaming and in-person attendance. Friday through Sunday. $35 in-person.

‘Kung Fu Hustle’ at Suns Cinema: The movie lineup at Suns Cinema is focused on martial arts in March, and it wouldn’t be martial arts month without a showing of the 2004 film “Kung Fu Hustle.” Riding off the success of “Shaolin Soccer,” director Stephen Chow helped usher in the modern day martial arts film with “Kung Fu Hustle,” which features older actors famous for their roles in 1970s Hong Kong action films. The film, set in the 1940s, is about two criminals, Sing and Bone, who want to join the Axe Gang, but instead end up making a bunch of enemies. 7 p.m. $10.

Saturday, March 5

Spring Silver at Pie Shop: For K Nkanza, the leader of genre-torquing group Spring Silver, the creation of culture and the search for self appear to be tightly intertwined. The lustrous new Spring Silver album, “I Could Get Used to This,” sounds as if it was made by someone who grew up minding the tweaky electronic details of the Warp Records catalogue and the melody-saturated guitar riffs of post-hardcore heroes Jawbox and Shudder to Think. But Nkanza isn’t just making influence-soup. “When you’re working on it,” Nkanza says, “you might discover parts of yourself that you might not find any other way.” The group marks the release of the album with a show at H Street NE’s Pie Shop. 7:30 p.m. $15.

Deafheaven at the Black Cat: Deafheaven made their bones as the most prominent proponents of “blackgaze,” a fusion of black metal’s demonic shrieks, rapid-fire riffage and pneumatic percussion with the dreamy atmospherics of shoegaze. Across five albums, the band’s music has oscillated between those two impulses, and on 2021’s “Infinite Granite,” the pendulum swung fully to the latter. Mostly devoid of blast-beat drumming and the screamed vocals of frontman George Clarke, the album is the closest thing to a straightforward rock record that Deafheaven has ever recorded, if just as epic. Clarke’s lyrics — intelligible for the first time — grapple with lockdown insomnia and familial trauma with an outlook that is as black as ever, as he sings, “What does daylight look like in this chaos of cold?” 8 p.m. $25-$28.

Jeff Carey exhibition opening at Rhizome DC: Jeff Carey’s newest exhibition, “Gain Reflector,” is a series of concrete and aluminum castings, made from reclaimed aluminum. The artist and musician specializes in abstract and sculptural music using electronic instruments and in this exhibition, has turned his attention to sculptures that are mounted on geometric pedestals or set into a base of concrete. A live aluminum casting demo on opening day starts at 7 p.m. Through March 31. Free.

Mardi Gras at 7 Locks Brewing: If you didn’t get a chance to celebrate on Fat Tuesday — or if you just want to keep the party going a little longer — there are a few more chances this weekend. The 7 Locks brewery in Rockville marks the day with live jazz by Djangolaya and food from the Croque Truck. 7 to 10 p.m. Free.

Sunday, March 6

‘Spark the Futures: Science Family Day’ at the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building: If you haven’t visited the Smithsonian’s revamped Arts and Industries Building yet, “Spark the Futures: Science Family Day” would be an excellent day to take the kids. The Sunday event will celebrate women in STEM, bringing in scientists for pop-up talks and hands-on demos. The weekend also marks the opening of “If/Then She Can,” an installation on the National Mall with more than 120 statues of women who are making breakthroughs in science, technology, engineering and math. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free.

Last chance to visit the Renwick Gallery (for now): This weekend is your final chance to visit the Renwick Gallery, at least for a few months. The museum closes after Sunday to allow the installation of its next exhibit, “This Present Moment: Crafting a Better World,” which opens May 13. Open Thursday through Sunday. Free.

Mardi Gras Party at Michele’s: Michele’s, the new restaurant inside the Eaton Hotel from chef Matt Baker of Gravitas, celebrates its first Mardi Gras with a pig roast, unlimited food and drinks, and a second-line parade through the neighborhood. 1 p.m. $85.

Monday, March 7

Tyler, the Creator at Capital One Arena: It’s been years since Tyler, the Creator and his teenage compatriots in Odd Future attempted to take over pop music and pop culture like a bazooka aimed at traditional ideas about “good taste.” The 30-year-old multihyphenate has come a long way since then, especially since embracing the anything-goes retro-futurism of his idol, Pharrell Williams. Tyler leveled up with 2019’s “Igor,” a brokenhearted concept album that spanned the soul-funk spectrum, and on last year’s “Call Me If You Get Lost,” he focused his energy into a record that serves as a reminder that he’s one of the most gifted and entertaining rappers of his generation. Hosted by DJ Drama like the iconic “Gangsta Grillz” mix-tape series, the album sees the newly fashioned “Tyler Baudelaire” looking where he’s been and pondering where he’s going. 7 p.m. $380.75-$480.75.

Tuesday, March 8

Lillie Lainoff at East City Books: Lillie Lainoff’s newest book “One for All” is a gender-bent version of “The Three Musketeers,” focusing on a girl named Tania who trains to be a musketeer, despite her own chronic illness. Lainoff’s debut novel is not all adventure — at one point Tania meets her target, a kind, charming guy with information about her father — but leans into the importance of a found family and fighting for what you love and believe in. The reading takes place at the Yard, a co-working space a block from the bookstore. 7 p.m. Free-$20.13.

Wednesday, March 9

Anacostia Community Museum reopens: The Anacostia Community Museum, one of the three Smithsonian museums that have remained closed since January, is ready to open its doors again. “Food for the People: Eating and Activism in Greater Washington” looks at issues of food justice, including food deserts, diversity in the industry, and community organizations that work with underserved populations. Open Wednesday through Saturday. Free.

Pink Siifu at Songbyrd: When Pink Siifu released “Negro” in April 2020, he couldn’t have known that, just weeks later, yet another Black man would be murdered by police, sparking protests against racist violence and police brutality across the United States and the world. In that way, the album — an avant-garde dispatch informed by everything from free jazz to hardcore punk to rap — and its cathartic attack on police, politicians and all agents of American racism proved timely and not just timeless. That iconoclasm continues on the sprawling “Gumbo’!”, on which the Alabama-born, Cincinnati-raised, Los Angeles-based artist adds ingredients like cooking its titular stew. Less noisy and more rap-focused than its predecessor, the album forgoes samples of Malcolm X and police reports for DMX and church sermons, tapping Dungeon Family legend Big Rube to inscribe the name Pink Siifu on the lineage of Black American music. 7 p.m. $20.

Curator’s Perspective: Pablo Picasso’s Blue Period (1901-04) and the Legacy of Pierre Puvis de Chavannes: “Picasso: Painting the Blue Period,” which opened Feb. 26 at the Phillips Collection, is an extensive dive into Pablo Picasso’s early work, his compositional process — including hidden images — and the artists who influenced him. Join exhibition co-curators Susan Behrends Frank of the Phillips Collection and Kenneth Brummel of the Art Gallery of Ontario, and historian Aimée Brown Price of the New York Studio School for an online discussion about the exhibit, and Pierre Puvis de Chavannes, one of the most important artists of late 19th-century France. 6:30 p.m. Free.