“I started making more charts for myself, just to get in better touch with how D.C. was doing,” he said. When he began noticing a troubling surge on its way in late fall of 2020, acquaintances urged him to publish his graphs.

That was when Stahlin launched DCcovid.com, a website that grew into a daily habit for a small but faithful coterie of Washingtonians eager for easy-to-follow information on the patterns of the virus. His site featured detailed and thoughtfully color-coded charts and graphs tracking many aspects of the pandemic: hospitalizations, neighborhood case trends, school and nursing home outbreaks, and much more.

This week, the effort came to an end. The D.C. health department said Wednesday that it would stop announcing the number of new coronavirus cases in the city, as it had done nearly every weekday for almost exactly two years, switching to a once weekly update on the number of new cases and other metrics such as hospitalizations.

As soon as he found out, Stahlin announced on Twitter that his website would also end. Right away, he heard from some of his fans. “Your website was my go to source for the last 2 years,” one tweeted. Several wrote, “Thank you for your service.”

Stahlin said he didn’t look at his Google Analytics much while he was running the site to see how many people were using it. Only on Wednesday, when he decided to stop updating it but keep the data he has already charted online, did he check. More than 18,000 over the past year and a half had used it, he said.

“I would not imagine that anywhere close to that number of people has seen any of my other work, so I’m appreciative,” Stahlin said. “There were a lot of people who checked it every day and made it part of their routine.”

He said it appealed to a certain personality type who responded to the pandemic by following the numbers. “There’s a lot of people out there that need a lot of data in their lives,” he said.

Stahlin often pointed out errors in the District’s data, noting when the health department published a daily update with a typo or used unusual math to calculate its metrics. In the early phase of the vaccine rollout, he also created an automated program to alert people to CVS vaccine appointments.

“Those were the messages that meant the most to me,” when someone would say, “I’m high risk. I was able to get it after your bot tweeted,” he said.

Government approaches to coronavirus metrics at various levels are shifting across the country. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the goals for communities to resume normal, unmasked activities should not be measured by the number of coronavirus cases.

The previous CDC target was fewer than 50 new cases weekly per 100,000 residents, and very few communities were meeting it. The case rate in the District has plummeted from over 1,800 during the January omicron surge to less than 80 per 100,000 on Tuesday, the last day of the District’s reporting of daily metrics.

The CDC replaced that goal with one that weighs multiple factors, including the burden on hospitals, and now deems most of the country to be low-risk.

Amesh Adalja, an infectious-disease expert at Johns Hopkins, praised new CDC approach and said cities like the District should stop focusing on daily case counts. Residents should no longer need a daily number, he said, to tell them what precautions make sense for them to take given their own health status.

“We’re at a point now where the daily cases are less important from an action perspective,” Adalja said. “They’re eventually going to have the same importance as the day-to-day cases of influenza,” thanks to vaccines and new anti-viral treatments blunting the impact of the disease.

He also noted that as more people test themselves for the coronavirus at home, cities don’t even know an accurate number of new cases to report daily. Some people, Adalja said, were “looking at cases like ‘cases are up five,’ the way they’re tracking a sports team. I think that wasn’t the best metric to be using.”

For Stahlin, who will now have more time to spend with his friends and his dog as he stops updating his website, it was about far more than caseloads. He graphed cases by race and age, copious information on vaccinations across the District, tests administered and more. He was particularly interested in and proud of his colorful charts showing the spikes and falls in cases in every one of the District’s dozens of neighborhoods.

And for all his criticisms of the local public data mistakes, Stahlin said, he felt grateful for D.C. health officials as he finished his project.