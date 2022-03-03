What is the “People’s Convoy,” and when are they coming?

The “People’s Convoy,” a U.S.-based group of activists opposed to vaccine mandates, is on a cross-country trip aiming to arrive in Hagerstown, Md., on March 4 before targeting the D.C. Beltway area on March 5.

How large are they?

Despite organizers touting numbers in the thousands, Indiana State Police spokesman Captain Ron Galaviz said the convoy amounted to fewer than 300 vehicles when it was in Indiana this week, and a majority were passenger vehicles, not large trucks.

“The numbers that left Missouri yesterday are less than what arrived in Indiana yesterday afternoon,” Galaviz said Wednesday. “It’s reasonable to believe that some people may be just traveling through their own state and once they get to another state line, peeling off.”

The convoy is on Day 9 of their 11-day journey, traveling from Monrovia, In., to Lore City, Oh. Supporters from other states, including the Northeast region, have posted their own routes on social media in hopes of meeting up with the group when they arrive to the D.C. region.

What will they do when they get here?

Organizers have emphasized that they have no plans to go into D.C., but they have not publicized what they will do when they arrive or how long they will stay. Organizers say they are on a “peaceful and law-abiding transcontinental journey.”

What are they protesting?

Throughout the cross-country trip, “People’s Convoy” organizers have rallied people together by calling pandemic restrictions and mandates an infringement of their “freedoms,” even as many of those measures at the federal and local levels have been blocked or rescinded.

Brian Brase, a convoy organizer, said the group wants an end to the national emergency declaration in response to covid-19 — first issued by then-president Donald Trump in March 2020 and later extended by Biden — and for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government’s response to the pandemic.

Still, this movement in America, like the Ottawa protests, appears fueled by far-right extremists and conspiracy theorists, extremism researchers said. The convoy demonstrators’ hostility toward the vaccines is just one of several anti-government, far-right beliefs held by people in this broader movement, they said, including spreading falsehoods about the 2020 election results, repeating anti-science myths and raging against school curriculums of which they disapprove. Anti-vaccine mandate activists have also compared vaccine mandates to the Holocaust.

Organizers disagree with that characterization and have tried to frame the convoy as bipartisan. But speeches, rallies and flags are full of pro-Trump and anti-Biden rhetoric.

How is the region preparing?

The possibility of a caravan of trucks and cars headed to the D.C. region has heightened security, drawing in police agencies from Maryland and Virginia to monitor the Beltway.

Virginia State Police (VSP) said the agency is monitoring and preparing for “ potential commercial and passenger vehicle convoys affecting traffic” this weekend, calling it a “still-fluid situation.”

As VSP prepares for this weekend, the agency said in a news release that people can expect to see a larger presence of Virginia troopers and other safety teams.

“These efforts are to mitigate the impact of additional traffic volume on already congested roadways and Northern Virginia communities,” VSP said.

This story will be updated.