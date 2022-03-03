Uniformed members of the U.S. Secret Service arrested the men shortly after 9 a.m. at Wisconsin Avenue and M Street NW, according to a statement from the agency and D.C. police. That is a little more than two blocks from the embassy on M Street.
Photographs taken by a Reuters wire service reporter showed police around a dark-colored Ford sedan with Indiana license plates and a Marine Corps veteran designation. The identities of the men arrested were not immediately made public.
The Secret Service said in a statement that charges filed against the men will include possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful transportation of a firearm and possession of an unregistered firearm. After prosecutors review the case, they could make an initial appearance in court on Friday.
The statement says the Secret Service officers noticed the individuals acting suspiciously. It did not elaborate, but the Reuters account said the men were seen removing weapons and bullet-resistant vests from the vehicle. Law enforcement is on heightened alert at the Ukrainian and Russian embassies.
The two law enforcement officials said the men told police they intended to fight for Ukraine days after it was invaded by Russia.
Ukrainian officials have pleaded for humanitarian and military help. The United States is supplying weapons, and on Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 16,000 foreigners had volunteered to fight on their side. Ukraine’s defense minister made a similar plea on Facebook and Twitter and urged people wishing to join to come to the country’s diplomatic missions.