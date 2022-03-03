War in Ukraine: What you need to know

The latest: Russia has taken a Kherson government building in its siege on Ukraine’s port cities. Meanwhile, the U.N. refugee agency says more than 1 million people have fled Ukraine — a massive exodus that is set to become Europe’s worst humanitarian crisis this century.

The fight: Casualties are mounting as Russia advances and adopts siege tactics. France’s Macron talked with Putin on Thursday, and said “the worst is yet to come,” A Moscow is facing mounting allegations that it has used cluster and vacuum weapons.

Maps: Russia’s assault on Ukraine has been extensive with strikes and attacks across the entire country. The conflict playing out between Russia and Ukraine is one marked by land borders and shaped by strategic influence.

The response: President Biden announced that the United States has closed its airspace to Russian aircraft, a move that came two days after Canada and the European Union issued similar restrictions. The closures have come alongside sweeping sanctions that have caused the Russian ruble to plunge.

How you can help: Here are ways those in the U.S. can help support the Ukrainian people.

Read our full coverage of the Russia-Ukraine crisis.