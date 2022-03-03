“I got hit with rubber bullets and pepper sprayed. I was the first person to light the fire on the Capitol steps... WE TOOK THE CAPITAL,” Reffitt texted a friend immediately after the attack, according to court testimony.

In another text he talked about how he was “lead up the Capitol steps.”

But it was the reaction to Reffitt’s views by his only son that produced the most wrenching testimony. The appearance of Jackson Reffitt, 19, on the witness stand against his father as a government witness briefly brought the elder Reffitt to tears.

Reffitt is also charged with witness tampering. “Traitors get shot,” he is accused of telling his son days after returning from Washington.

Explaining why he turned his father in to the FBI, Jackson Reffitt said despite causing a rift in his relationship with his mother and two sisters, and the prison term facing Guy Reffitt if convicted, the confrontation was “the best-case scenario" for them all.

“I don’t regret it, but it’s a lot,” the son testified. “I don‘t have words to really describe it.”

Reffitt has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts, including obstructing a congressional proceeding and transporting firearms for unlawful use at a riot. In a cascade of texts, recorded conversations and video Zoom calls to his family, to fellow Three Percenters and to potential recruits, prosecutors tried to show that Reffitt led those behind him to defy police and break into the building. The government also tried to prove he was carrying a pistol at his hip and was hit repeatedly by rubber bullets and bear spray when he defied police.

“Multiple clay bullets and a battle cry like in Braveheart,” Reffitt wrote in one exchange. “The insurrection began immediately after.”

Even as Reffitt seemed to corroborate the government’s contentions about what he intended to do in Washington, what he actually did there, and why he did it, he explained and defended his motives.

The taking of the Capitol and even violent removal of elected lawmakers was justified under a “constitutionalist” doctrine by which the American people have the right to disobey with laws they disagree with, he told his children, fellow Three Percenters and strangers at a pro-Trump rally that morning near the White House, according to court testimony or evidence.

Reffitt’s anger included career politicians, “50 years” of congressional corruption, and Trump’s “sacrifice” for us. It was inflamed by what he saw as indifference to widespread but scattered pockets of violence that erupted in several U.S. cities amid racial justice protests in 2020.

“They burned down our country and nothing happened to them,” he said in one conversation. “They had theirs, let’s show them ours."

Evidence highlighted his conviction that the solution lay in armed revolt — peaceful, ideally, but not required — to replace elected lawmakers.

“Too many lines have been crossed. Too many years this has happened. We are about to rise up the way the Constitution was written,” he told his children, according to court testimony.

“If they won’t follow the Laws of the Land, [w]e have no reason to follow their laws,” he said in an encrypted chat. “Time to remove them. That’s why I’m goin to DC.”

Finally, at the Trump rally that morning at the Ellipse, Reffitt recorded himself repeating over and over that he and others were going to the Capitol and they would drag out lawmakers.

“I don’t care if Pelosi’s head is hitting every step, we’ll grab them out by their ankles.”

After the riot, he exulted to friends, “We took the United States Capital. We are the Republic of the people.”

In Reffitt’s defense, William L. Welch III had few questions for the Capitol Police officers and FBI agent who introduced surveillance video of his actions and evidence of his recorded statements.

“Is there any reason to believe any of them were deepfakes,” Welch asked FBI Special Agent Stacy Shahrani about Reffitt’s video recordings.

Welch also asked if anything was digitally altered.