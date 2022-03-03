Prince George’s police say preliminary investigation finds deadly chase involving officers was unauthorized
The two people killed, 62-year-old Lynda Ann Jones and her 42-year-old son Richard Sylvester Jones, were at the Dash Inn gas station on Old Branch Avenue in Clinton on the afternoon of July 9, 2020, when the clerk called 911 to report the two were behaving unusually, police said.
A patrol officer briefly spoke with the mother and son before they drove away in their SUV.
In total, five officers then began to chase the SUV, police said, though authorities have not said why. After a 6.7 mile pursuit, the SUV crashed into at least two utility poles on Old Branch Avenue near Tarquin Avenue in Clinton, police said.
Urbina, who has been with the department since 2005, was the commanding officer of the group that pursued the mother and son, authorities said. The four other officers were placed on paid administrative leave but have since returned to their full duties.
The internal affairs investigation into Urbina’s conduct is ongoing, police said.
An attorney for Urbina was not listed in online court records.