“I distinctly remember Mr. Wilson,” Gonell told Senior U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth Friday via video. “I vividly remember being face-to-face with Mr. Wilson as he led the crowd of insurrectionists and pushed me to gain entry.”

Gonell said Wilson swung a PVC pipe at an officer who wasn’t wearing a helmet and Gonell blocked it, damaging both of his hands.

“Although Mr. Wilson’s jacket was soaked with pepper spray,” Gonell testified, “he insisted on continuing to fight me, to prevent us from closing that door that would permit him and his fellow insurrectionists to advance through that tunnel.”

It was the same tunnel that members of Congress were using to evacuate.

“I remember seeing Mr. Wilson pick up a flagpole from the floor and use it as a weapon,” Gonell said.

Wilson, a retired logger and farmer from Nampa, Idaho, would later say he was remorseful, a claim Gonell said he didn’t believe.

The judge told Wilson, “obviously you’re a decent guy ... You’ve made a terrible mistake, you tried to ’fess up to it as best you could.” Lamberth sentenced Wilson to 51 months in prison. He also said he would order Wilson to pay restitution for Gonell’s medical bills.

Wilson was the 10th Capitol riot defendant sentenced on felony charges, after pleading guilty to assaulting officers and obstructing an official proceeding, and the sixth sentenced for assaulting the police. His 51-month sentence was the second longest given for such a charge, behind only the 63-month sentence imposed on Robert S. Palmer for hurling a fire extinguisher and other items at police. Of 101 defendants who have been sentenced for misdemeanors so far, 38 have received jail or prison sentences.

Prosecutors played Lamberth multiple videos Friday showing Wilson in action. He had driven from Idaho with his son and arrived in D.C. on Jan. 5, court records state, and attended President Donald Trump’s “Stop the Steal” rally on the morning of Jan. 6. Wilson said in court that Trump’s speech that day was “word for word” similar to one given at an earlier rally in Georgia, and he was disappointed.

“The flow of the crowd went up there,” Wilson told the judge about the movement to the Capitol. “There was a guy motioning people in there, into the tunnel. I went in there.”

In a letter Wilson wrote to the judge, he said he was struck in the head with a pipe, and that of those fighting with police, “I heard later that these people were with antifa and were getting the crowd worked up and agitated.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher T. Tortorice showed Lamberth video of Wilson in the tunnel of the Lower West Terrace area of the Capitol, where one officer was crushed between doors at one point.

“Mr. Wilson is among the most aggressive people in that crowd,” Tortorice said.

Video showed Wilson holding a door open.

“If Wilson hadn’t kept the west doors open, it might have been a different situation altogether,” the prosecutor said.

Gonell, who gave emotional testimony before Congress about the attack last summer, said that “Mr. Wilson used his fists, viciously threw several punches, then used his body to push through the police lines.”

Gonell said he has not been able to return to full duty, instead working light duty, which has “greatly affected my wages.” He said he needed bone fusion surgery on his right foot and suffered a tear of the labrum in his left shoulder, which also needed surgery. He has also received mental health counseling “just to cope with the trauma that I went through that day.”

“More than one year later,” Gonell said, “I still have not been able to put on my police uniform, because of my injuries, because of what he did to me and my fellow officers ... I have not been able to have a normal day at home with my family since January 6.”

Wilson told the judge, “I made a very bad decision by going in that place that day ... I’m very sorry I caused any injuries to any officers. I made a very bad decision. I deserve punishment for being in there. I didn’t have a plan. There was no plan to do all this. Some of the videos they showed me, I can’t believe I was doing that.”

The sentencing guidelines suggested a prison term of 41 to 51 months. Prosecutors advised Lamberth to impose 46 months. Wilson’s lawyer, Charles Peterson, asked Lamberth to go below the guideline range. Instead, Lamberth went to the top of the range, only the second time a judge has gone above the government’s recommendation out of the 10 felony sentencings so far.