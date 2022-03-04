There is currently a situation going on at Ballenger Creek Middle School & the school is evacuated. All children are being held at the school right now.— Frederick County Sheriff's Office (@FredCoSheriff) March 4, 2022
Parents & friends of students need to convene at Ballenger Creek Park until the reunification plan starts with their children.
Officials said students would be released back into the school within the next hour and any parent who wanted to pick up their child could get an update from Frederick County Public Schools.
This story will be updated.