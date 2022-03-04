Officials said a school in Maryland’s Frederick County has been evacuated Friday morning after an “unknown irritant” was released in the building.

There was no word on what the irritant that had been released into Ballenger Creek Middle School.

On Twitter, officials with the county’s fire department said they had “cleared the school to be safe at this time.”

Officials said students would be released back into the school within the next hour and any parent who wanted to pick up their child could get an update from Frederick County Public Schools.

