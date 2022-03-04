“This is really disturbing and we really need the public’s help with this,” D.C. police Cmdr. William FitzGerald said at the scene.

FitzGerald, who oversees the 5th Police District, said the man “was walking down the street” — the infant in the carrier, the second child in his grasp — when “a male approached him and fired several times.”

The relationship between the victim and the children could not immediately be determined. FitzGerald said the children are safe and with their mother.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Who knows the long-term effects of this,” FitzGerald said.

Police had only a scant description of the gunman, saying he was wearing a black mask, gray sweatpants and a light-colored sweatshirt. No arrest had been made as of late Friday morning.

Friday’s shooting is at least the third time this year that a person was fatally shot in front of children in the District.

In January, police said a gunman shot 27-year-old Sierra Johnson in a vehicle on Georgia Avenue in Northwest Washington as her 2- and 4-year-old children were in the back seat. The children were not harmed.

Police arrested a man and charged him with second-degree murder. Authorities described the motive as domestic-related and said Johnson was pregnant at the time of her death.