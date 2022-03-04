A D.C. police vehicle at a crime scene. (Peter Hermann/The Washington Post)A 44-year-old Virginia man was fatally shot Thursday morning in the Kingman Park neighborhood of Northeast Washington.Police said the shooting occurred about 6 a.m. in the 1700 block of Gales Street NE. The victim was identified Artavarn Wagner of Alexandria, Va.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightOfficers responding to calls for gunshots found Wagner in an alley, and he was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.No other details of the shooting were made available.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...