Representatives of Norfolk Southern and Amtrak, which share the track, and federal authorities were on-site Saturday, according to the statement. The cause of the derailment had not been determined.
Amtrak will operate a modified schedule between New York and Philadelphia, including limited Acela Service between New York and D.C. and limited Northeast Regional Service between New York and D.C., and points south.
Customers affected by the changes will be rescheduled to different trains, Amtrak said in a statement. Anyone seeking to change their reservation can call 1-800-USA-RAIL.