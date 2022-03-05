Ficker, in a three-way race for the Republican nomination, said in an email Saturday the ruling was “a political decision by recent political appointees. … My clients love me. It is judges and lawyers complaining.”
An outspoken and colorful perennial candidate, who has launched bids for various state and local offices, Ficker is running for governor with a plan to cut the sales tax by 2 cents.
According to the ruling, the disbarment stems from a case in which Ficker failed to appear for trial and made other missteps.
Ficker said the case is from “more than 3 years ago, was a driving without a license case I was doing for free where the client did not show and still has not shown up.”
According to the 39-page ruling, Ficker has been disciplined for professional misconduct eight times. The past charges date back to 1990 and range from failure to appear in court, failure to adequately prepare for cases and lack of candor to the court. They resulted in reprimands and suspensions.
Ficker, who was once a legendary sports heckler, also works in real estate. He is competing against former Maryland commerce secretary Kelly Schulz, an ally of Gov. Larry Hogan, and Del. Daniel Cox (R-Frederick), who is endorsed by former president Donald Trump, for the Republican nomination.
The Maryland primary is June 28.