He said organizers are working with local enforcement to identify weekday times that would have a minimal impact on traffic. They will drive the minimum legal speed limit and increase the number of loops around the Beltway each day to pressure lawmakers and public officials.

Sunday “is a show of just how big we are and just how serious we are,” Brase, a 37-year-old truck driver from northwest Ohio who helped organize the convoy, said. “But it’s very easy to get rid of us.” Brase has said the group wants an end to the national emergency declaration in response to the coronavirus — first issued by President Donald Trump in March 2020 and later extended by President Biden — and for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government’s response to the pandemic.

“We’re going to be a huge pain,” Brase said. He said other convoys from across the country are en route to join them and he hopes they continue to grow.” It’s flexible right now,” he said. “It’s a very fluid situation.”

“We’re trying to work with our local law enforcement communities because we want them to understand that we are law-abiding citizens that are just exercising our rights to this protest,” he said. But “every day is going to elevate what we do.”

The convoy plans to roll out of Hagerstown at about 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Brase said. It could take a while for a group that large to arrive on the Beltway.

“We want to show the American people how large we are.” Brase said. “And we want to show our congressional leaders that we’re serious and we are here to negotiate. We are here to talk. We are law-abiding. We are peaceful. We don’t want to shut anything down and we’re not coming downtown. ”

Many of the protesters in Hagerstown Saturday had made a 2,500-mile journey from Southern California. They say they want to hold lawmakers accountable for the government’s pandemic responses. But many in the western Maryland city also expressed support for Trump and disgust for Biden.

Still, Brase said, they want their message heard without violence or lawbreaking. “We would like everybody to be able to have a safe, normal commute to and from their workplace,” Brase said. “So we would try to do so in a time that does not cripple the traffic more than necessary. Don’t worry about being late for work.”