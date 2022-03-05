The U.S. attorney’s office said it did not pursue charges against a second man who was arrested along with Struthers and accused of possessing prohibited weapons, described by authorities as machete and a dagger.

Struthers could not be reached Friday, and Struthers’s attorney said he would not comment, because he had not reviewed the case.

An arrest affidavit says uniformed officers with the Secret Service grew suspicious of the men standing outside the embassy and stopped their vehicle when they drove away. Police said one man was dressed in military-style fatigues.

The affidavit says Struthers told officers they had come to the embassy with a “shotgun and some blades” to “volunteer to fight for Ukraine.”

Police said they found a shotgun, a machete, seven knives, brass knuckles, a sling and a laser pointer in the vehicle. Officials had said Thursday they had also found two handguns, but those weapons were not listed in the affidavit.

Both men served in the Army, said Madison Bonzo, a service spokeswoman.

Struthers served in the Army Reserve from November 1989 to March 2001 as a material handling specialist and as a fire support specialist in the active-duty Army from March 2001 to December 2002. He deployed to Kuwait from December 1990 to August 1991, serving during the Persian Gulf War and left the military as a specialist, Bonzo said.

The other man — who is not being identified, because he does not face criminal charges — was an infantryman and served in Iraq for about a year. He left the Army as a sergeant, Bonzo said.

Advertisement

On Monday, the Secret Service said another man was arrested at the Ukrainian Embassy after he drove to the District from Nebraska. An arrest affidavit says he stood at attention at the embassy’s entrance draped in an American flag.

Police said they questioned him when he started to put on a ballistic vest. He told police, according to the affidavit, he had come to “fight for Ukraine.”

Angel Raymond Luna, 30, was charged with several firearms offenses. Police said they found two guns and ammunition in his vehicle.