The crash, which occurred at 9:27 p.m., caused Reyes’s car to catch fire, and she died at the scene, police said, adding that her car had flares lined up behind it and its hazard lights flashing when it was struck.
Police said the driver of the Buick, Devon L. Lesene, 31, of D.C. suffered minor injuries in the crash and was arrested for DUI manslaughter, driving while intoxicated, refusal to take a breath test, and driving on the shoulder. He is being held without bond at Fairfax County’s Adult Detention Center, police said, and his next court date is Monday.