Authorities across the D.C. region have monitored the group and warned drivers about potential traffic problems in coming days. Some officials have encouraged drivers to avoid the Beltway when possible.

The group plans to stay at the speedway until “at least” Saturday, Brase said, adding that “hopefully this is all over by Wednesday.” He did not disclose the group’s plans for the rest of the week.

Many of the protesters in Hagerstown, Md., on Saturday had made a 2,500-mile journey from Southern California, while others joined the effort along the way.

The group says it wants to hold lawmakers accountable for the government’s pandemic responses. Many described frustrations with workplace vaccine mandates and other measures meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus — even though those rules have been lifted in many places. At the speedway, the crowds displayed support for former president Donald Trump and disdain for President Biden.

On Sunday night, Brase mentioned meeting with “members of both the House and Senate,” but he declined to answer questions about whether those plans were confirmed, whom they would meet with or where those meetings would happen.

“I’m hopeful that we have successful dialogue with congressmen and women and senators that help get what we’re looking for pushed through in a timely fashion,” said Brase, a 37-year-old truck driver from northwest Ohio. “If they don’t come to the table to meet with us or they ignore us, then every day it will escalate.”

Brase again said the group is coordinating with local law enforcement to avoid impeding traffic and acknowledged that “obviously there’s a natural disturbance. We’re hoping one lap by two lanes, so we get back here sooner before rush hour or anything like that.”

On Sunday, the convoy looped the Beltway twice. Brase called it a “success,” claiming that the group stretched the entirety of the Beltway.

“Our lead truck met up with the last vehicle,” Brase said. “That made us about 65 miles long.”

That was not how it appeared on the Beltway, a 64-mile highway. Although the convoy started out in a formation that stretched about 30 miles, it became interspersed with normal traffic.

Brase said the group still does not have plans to go into D.C. or to stop driving on the Beltway. He added, “We do not want to impede traffic any more than necessary to get our message across.”

The convoy vehicles were better organized Sunday night, with big rigs lined up in rows near the entrance to the speedway. Behind them were RVs and motor homes, campers, and then cars and pickup trucks. That will allow convoy motorists to stay closer together as they drive on Monday, he said.

“The problem today was, because of the way we came in last time, everybody was intermingled with each other. So you had people that couldn’t get up and going,” Brase said. “So it caused the gap.”