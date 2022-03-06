That ultimately could leave county and city coffers with tens of millions of dollars less to fund road improvements, public transit and other projects in coming years, they say, an especially potent concern in a region that depends on roads, railways and buses to move its residents.

“No one who runs for office campaigns on defunding transportation, and yet in the politics of expediency, it’s a very easy vote to cast,” said Del. Danica A. Roem (D-Prince William). “What are you going to replace that revenue stream with?”

Lawmakers from both parties, including the Democratic-controlled Senate, have expressed support for repealing the state’s 1.5 percent tax on food and hygiene products, calling it a regressive measure that most negatively impacts low-income Virginians. Former governor Ralph Northam (D) had backed its repeal in a budget proposal he submitted before leaving office.

But Youngkin has gone further: Citing the commonwealth’s hefty budgetary surpluses, he and the GOP-controlled House of Delegates have proposed cutting the 1 percent grocery tax levied by localities. The governor touted that plan at stops last month around the commonwealth, including at an Alexandria supermarket, and again in a letter Friday to key lawmakers.

“I urge you to consider the unprecedented financial position of the Commonwealth and the unique opportunity that this creates for all of us to accomplish many important goals at the same time,” Youngkin wrote. “The opportunity to address so many of our shared priorities, including significant tax relief, in this timeframe is extraordinary.”

The total cuts would mean a revenue reduction of up to $700 million every year to the commonwealth and its localities, according to estimates from the Department of Taxation.

The House and Senate have offered up separate plans that would replenish much of the tax revenue given to localities. But neither replaces the portion that goes to transportation, an annual yield of about $135 million that helps pay for road repaving and maintenance, as well as for the operations of public transit systems.

Under the Senate’s draft, there is also no guarantee in future budgets that localities would continue to get a portion of the tax specifically allocated to schools — about $280 million statewide, according to Del. Vivian E. Watts (D-Fairfax). (Youngkin is advocating for the House’s approach to education money, which would cement a long-term replacement from the state.)

“The bottom line is that it introduces a level of risk to local governments that they’ve never had before,” said Del. Mark D. Sickles (D-Fairfax), a member of the House Appropriations Committee.

In Fairfax County, the largest jurisdiction in Virginia, the local tax generates about $35 million for schools annually, plus another $35 million for the general county budget. It’s a sum high enough that Board of Supervisors Chairman Jeffrey C. McKay (D-At Large) penned a letter to the General Assembly spelling out the potential effects on his county of 1.15 million people.

“We can’t keep eliminating taxes at the state level and have the result of reducing revenue to the localities that need it,” he said in an interview. “I don’t have a way to replace millions in schools funding, and certainly nowhere do people tell me our transportation funding is adequate.”

If the grocery tax is cut, Northern Virginia would lose about $8 million for transit annually, said Kate Mattice, executive director of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission. The group is urging the legislature to establish a replacement funding stream if the tax is eliminated.

“These are the predictable funding that our localities need to pay their WMATA bills, to pay their [Virginia Railway Express] bills, to pay for their own transit systems and to put in place new programs like the new [Bus Rapid Transit] system along Richmond Highway,” Mattice said.

The grocery tax is one of several funding sources that the state uses to pay for transportation. In the short term, backers of the repeal point to a surplus and other funding available for transportation they say will make up for revenue losses.

“We’ve got more money in transportation funding than we ever expected,” said Del. Barry D. Knight (R-Virginia Beach), chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. “And it looks like it’s going to continue that way with the price of gas going up.”

But transportation officials say that funding is temporary and that some is limited to capital projects, meaning it may not support maintenance and transit operating costs. Come fiscal year 2026, Mattice said, the region would see a significant funding gap.

Only two years ago, a major piece of bipartisan legislation in Virginia established dedicated funding sources for transportation, ensuring an increase in funding for transportation spending, including road and rail programs.

Advertisement

The elimination of the grocery tax revenue would break that law’s promise of a reliable funding stream to end years of deferred maintenance and operational constraints, Alexandria City Council member Canek Aguirre (D) wrote in a Feb. 21 letter to legislators on behalf of the Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

Some local lawmakers said the proposed tax cut echoed previous actions taken by the Virginia legislature in 2018, when it diverted $102 million in annual regional transportation funding from localities to Metro.

While the action created a funding stream for Metro, McKay said, it was never fully replenished — and came at the expense of other critical projects throughout Northern Virginia. In Fairfax, he said, the funding reductions have slowed progress on several road projects, including the Fairfax County Parkway widening, as well as some bicycle and pedestrian projects throughout the county. Those funds still haven’t been replaced.

Advertisement

“You can’t take it away this year when you have a massive surplus and convince us it’s going to be magically restored in a future budget,” McKay said. “That’s just not going to happen.”

Some supporters of the grocery tax repeal have cited funding from the federal infrastructure bill, approved in November, as a significant resource for the state. Those federal dollars, however, aim to provide for capital projects through the next five years, and local officials say they don’t anticipate any of the funding will support maintenance and transit operating costs.

Meanwhile, Youngkin is also pushing for a freeze of a 5 cent-per-gallon gasoline tax increase that is set to go into effect in July. The fuel tax was part of the 2020 legislation that was meant to increase funding for transportation spending.

Advertisement

The Northern Virginia Transportation Commission, which is charged with funding Metro and VRE, opposes any change to the progression of the fuel tax increase, Mattice said. The freeze was included in the House’s budget proposal but not the Senate’s.

“Obviously, anything that threatens the sustainability of that funding source, we have concerns with,” she said.

Transportation advocates have mobilized to urge the legislature not to repeal the grocery tax without first finding a replacement source for transportation funding. Some said the savings at the grocery store will come at a high cost in the long term, affecting the very services — such as public transit — on which lower-income residents depend.

Stewart Schwartz, executive director of the Coalition for Smarter Growth, said a loss of up to $750 million in the next five years would delay the maintenance and critical repair of bridges and roads. Besides reductions in transit service, he said, the state could also put in jeopardy the effort to grow passenger rail service over the next decade.

“We are very concerned about the impact on rail and transit, especially on operating funding when we know we’ll face an operating funding cliff,” Schwartz said.

Despite those concerns, Sickles, the delegate from Fairfax, said that in Richmond, “everyone is just resigned to the fact that the money’s going away.” And although he understands the concerns of local lawmakers, he added, “This is not the end of the world.”

Falls Church City Council member David F. Snyder said he doesn’t oppose efforts for tax reform to help low-income Virginians. But having no firm replacement source of revenue would only shift the burden to localities, he said. If there is no long-term replacement for school funding, some would have to turn to increasing local taxes or degrading fundamental services such as police, fire and education programs.

“It’s just a classic example of state officials going after short-term political gain at the cost of localities and our citizens,” Snyder said. “Richmond engages in grandstanding by telling people that they need to pay less in taxes, while the burdens to local government increase.”