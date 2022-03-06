You can be forgiven for believing we don’t want to hear from you. A few weeks ago, the email addresses that once appeared at the end of every story in the newsprint version of The Post vanished. If you’re a regular reader of Free for All — our lively Saturday reader gripefest about what we got wrong that week — you’ll have seen a letter from Reston reader David Ballard inquiring why those email addresses went bye-bye.

I am here to tell you there is no conspiracy or desire to squelch reader interaction. If you’ve worked in an office at any point since, oh, 1990, you won’t be surprised by the real reason: We got a new computer system.

Every advance in technology carries with it a concomitant retreat:

Hey! I got a new iPhone! But I can’t use my old headphones with it.

Neato! The windows on my car roll down with the push of a button! But when the battery’s dead, there’s no way to raise or lower them by hand.

Cool! I replaced my sextant with GPS! But now that a massive solar flare has fried all the satellites, I’m lost in the middle of the ocean.

In our case, the new publishing system — the interface we use to write and edit our stories — can do many nifty things, but it can’t automatically append the writer’s email address to the end of an article so the address will appear in print. The address could be entered manually, but I’m told that’s labor-intensive, especially as it would have to be reinserted every time the story is updated.

This isn’t an issue when you read a story on washingtonpost.com. There, you can click on the author’s byline and be taken to his or her author page. Click on the little envelope icon below their bio and your email program will jump into action.

Let’s pause for a moment to note the irony of a web site using an icon of a paper envelope to signal an electronic missive.

There’s a box on Page A2 with general department contact info. And the style for our email addresses is typically firstname.lastname@washpost.com. Thus, I’m john.kelly@washpost.com. Feel free to write. Just don’t be a jerk.

Hey you: Haiku!

Can you haiku? Of course you can. Should you? Sure!

Story continues below advertisement

It’s time for my annual Springtime in D.C. Haiku Contest. I want you to evoke the very essence of the season in three short lines of five, seven and five syllables.

In the past, I have desired haiku that were truly spring-inspired. After all, the Japanese poem style lends itself to spare reflections on nature, crystalline musings on blossoms, songbirds or hoar frost. But a few years ago, reality started intruding. My 2020 contest featured many entries that referenced what was then a brand-new coronavirus. (Five syllables, as it turned out.) Last year, some readers chose to note the treasonous violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

And now here we are today, when violence of a different kind is erupting in Europe. What I’m saying is: I still hope to see some classic — if quirky — springtime-in-Washington haiku, but I’ll understand if you expand your horizons. Basically, I want poems that encapsulate the here and the now.

I’ll say it again: They must be 5-7-5 in syllabic style.

Send your entries — with “Haiku” in the subject line — to me at john.kelly@washpost.com. (But you knew that.) Include your name and the city you live in. I’ll pick some of my favorites to print in a future column and select one grand-prize winner. The prize? Lunch with me, on me. I’m assuming you’re vaccinated?