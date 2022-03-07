But Bowser’s appearances in predominantly Black Wards 7 and 8, among more than a dozen she has made since announcing her reelection bid in November, also crystallize her quest to bolster ties to an area where she has drawn the least votes and where her support has shown recent signs of slipping.

Although her approval rating in the two wards climbed as high as 66 percent in 2019, a recent Washington Post poll showed that it has fallen to 51 percent east of the river, where violent crime and unemployment rates have remained the city’s highest and where the coronavirus has been most deadly.

That decline has occurred even as Bowser has sought to showcase developments in Wards 7 and 8 that have culminated during her eight-year tenure, including an office building at the center of Anacostia and a sports-and-entertainment complex in Congress Heights.

“Moving Big Projects Forward,” reads a headline in a 28-page taxpayer-funded brochure that Bowser recently sent to D.C. residents. The glossy mass mailing, festooned with more than a dozen photos of the mayor at various events, touts several Ward 7 and 8 developments, including construction of the “first full-service supermarket” to open east of the river since 2007.

In interviews, Ward 7 and 8 residents praised the mayor for her management of the pandemic, for seeking to add to the police force, and for opening homeless shelters not just in low-income areas but across the city, including affluent neighborhoods.

“I never heard any mayor do that,” said Sandra Seegars, a Ward 8 activist who did not support Bowser when she ran in the 2014 Democratic primary for mayor but supports her now. “Her homeless plan is what won me over. No one neighborhood or ward should get all the homeless people.”

Yet, others complained that Bowser is too aloof and voiced the long-standing frustration that their communities do not receive as much attention as more affluent White neighborhoods. In The Post poll, the mayor’s approval rating in Wards 7 and 8 was lower than in any other part of the city.

Chris Baker, 52, a project manager who lives in Congress Heights, said the development projects that Bowser trumpets do not alter his view that she is benefiting from plans forged before she became mayor.

“She helped get it there, but she’s not innovative and she’s not a visionary,” said Baker, who described himself as an undecided voter. “I thought there would be massive changes on our side of the river when she came in, but I haven’t seen it.”

Unlike two of her predecessors, former mayors Marion Barry and Vincent C. Gray, Bowser has not relied on voters east of the river to win her two previous mayoral campaigns. But reaching out to those neighborhoods is essential for Bowser to show she’s seeking to serve, as she likes to say, “all eight wards.”

Bowser did not agree to be interviewed for this article. But Bill Lightfoot, Bowser’s campaign chairman, attributed her declining approval rating in Wards 7 and 8 to a single issue — a surge in violent crime, which he said is “a problem for public safety and for her politically.”

“She has made tangible, visible improvements in the neighborhoods east of the river,” Lightfoot said. “But people feel those neighborhoods are unsafe, and her approval ratings will not increase until she makes those neighborhoods safe.”

The mayor’s repeated appearances in Wards 7 and 8, Lightfoot said, are intended “to show support for a community ravaged by crime and to show accomplishments that are improvements in those neighborhoods.”

Absalom F. Jordan, a longtime Ward 8 community leader who describes himself as a Bowser supporter, said the mayor, for all of the advances she touts, needs to take additional steps to win over constituents.

As an example of what he meant, Jordan, an elected advisory neighborhood commissioner, cited an email he sent Bowser, D.C. Police Chief Robert J. Contee III and Attorney General Karl A. Racine (D) on Dec. 31.

Jordan wrote that he had heard “10 to 13” shots outside his window a few nights earlier and later learned that “two people had been killed and one wounded,” according to his email. He asked that Bowser and Contee meet with residents “to demonstrate that you do in fact care about us.”

Jordan said he never received a reply from the mayor or her office, though he added that a deputy under Contee called, as did Racine.

Bowser’s silence, Jordan said, reinforced his sense that the mayor “comes to the community to tell us what she’s doing. But she’s never willing to come to our community to ask what we can do together.”

“I take a glass of champagne and toast her on what she has done,” Jordan said. But, he added, “it’s not enough to be competent.”

On a brisk morning in early February, Bowser was at Marvin Gaye Park in Ward 7, surrounded by police officials as she and Prince George’s County Executive Angela D. Alsobrooks (D) announced a new anti-crime initiative to counter a surge in carjackings.

When the mayor took questions, Mandla Deskins, 35, a neighborhood resident, asked about a nearby playground “that is completely falling apart,” a place near where he said there had been a fatal shooting last summer.

The disrepair, he told the mayor, represents the city’s “failure” to provide “the most basic things.”

“What can we look forward to from your office as far as addressing, of course, the playground itself but also the surrounding community?” he asked.

“We are very engaged in this community, I think you know,” the mayor replied, before promising to “take a look at the park.”

Deskins, who works for a nonprofit advocacy organization, said he doesn’t necessarily fault Bowser herself for the playground’s broken slides and rusted drains — problems residents have complained about for years.

But the inaction “doesn’t make me feel like our city is being responsive to the needs and requests of our community,” said Deskins, who described himself as an undecided voter. “I understand that running a government is a difficult thing. But it’s also not a shining star that makes me feel like I should support her.”

With the exception of Barry, a streetwise politician and a Ward 8 resident whose summer jobs program was a rite of passage for generations of low-income youngsters, D.C.’s mayors have often struggled to forge ties with residents east of the river.

Although not as garrulous as Barry, Gray, who has lived in Ward 7 for decades and now serves as its representative on the council, also benefited from support in the two wards when he won the mayoralty in 2010.

But former mayor Anthony Williams, a political novice whose campaign was founded by Ward 7 activists, came to be viewed as a voice for moneyed interests, much to his frustration. Former mayor Adrian Fenty was criticized for appearing to cater to affluent professionals.

The challenge for any mayor seeking inroads in Wards 7 and 8 is to engage “people in a part of town who feel left out and behind, and who want to feel more personal connection,” said Tom Lindenfeld, a campaign strategist who advised Williams, Fenty and Bowser.

“You’re not going to do it by talking policy or by saying we created these food places or this housing,” he said. “It has to do with a personal touch that only certain politicians can do.”

As a Fenty protege, Bowser, too, was regarded with skepticism east of the river, particularly after defeating Gray. Her vote totals in Wards 7 and 8 were less than half of what she received in Ward 3, a collection of affluent, predominantly White neighborhoods in Northwest Washington that include Friendship Heights and Chevy Chase.

Bowser’s lack of clout in Ward 8 was evident in 2016, when her ally, D.C. Council member LaRuby May (D), lost to Trayon White Sr., now the ward’s council representative who is challenging Bowser for mayor. That same year, Gray, in a comeback campaign to represent Ward 7 on the council, defeated another Bowser ally, incumbent Yvette M. Alexander.

Two years later, when she ran for reelection against nominal opposition, Bowser’s 7,850 votes in Wards 7 and 8, while increasing from four years earlier, were fewer than the votes from there that Racine, Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton and D.C. Council Chairman Phil Mendelson each received.

At the same time, Post polls showed that the mayor’s approval rating in Wards 7 and 8 increased from 60 percent to 66 percent from 2017 to 2019, before falling to 51 percent last month, the lowest she has fared since taking office.

In a Democratic primary, the poll found that Bowser has 47 percent support citywide but 38 percent in Wards 7 and 8. Trayon White received 33 percent east of the river in the poll, while another candidate in the race, council member Robert C. White Jr. (D-At Large), got 22 percent.

Ron Lester, a pollster whose clients have included Gray in 2014, said Bowser was largely unknown in Wards 7 and 8 when she ran that year. Eight years later, he said, the electorate’s view of her is largely shaped by a fear of crime, a dynamic he said former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms faced before deciding not to seek reelection last year.

“Once those numbers get baked in, it’s hard to turn around,” he said.

However, Lester also said Bowser “does have a story to tell in Wards 7 and 8,” a list of accomplishments that includes the construction of the Frederick Douglass Memorial Bridge, the opening of a new homeless facility and the development of Skyland, a long-sought mix of new apartments and stores in Ward 7.

“To the extent that she gets out there, her numbers will improve,” Lester said. “There are positive things for her to talk about.”

Carrie Thornhill, a longtime activist who lives in Ward 7, spoke at the groundbreaking for Lidl, a new supermarket being built at Skyland, a project that city officials and neighborhood leaders have talked about, in fits and starts, for several decades.

Although Bowser pushed Skyland over the finish line, Thornhill said such developments don’t always define how residents see City Hall.

“It’s more nuanced than projects getting done,” she said. “If the only time you show up is for a groundbreaking, not everybody is going to see or feel that. You have to engage people. You have to make them feel important.”

Five weeks after the Lidl event, Bowser presided on the campus of St. Elizabeths at the groundbreaking for the new hospital, which is slated for completion in two years.

“I plan to come back and cut the ribbon as mayor,” Bowser declared, leading a parade of community leaders in digging into piles of dirt with ceremonial shovels.

“One, two, three — Ward 8!” the mayor chanted, before suggesting that they repeat the same salute to Ward 7.