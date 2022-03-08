As the pandemic enters its third year, the nation is edging toward normalcy. But Close does not get to move on.

There has been too much death. It’s been concentrated in the mostly Black community he serves, with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data showing that Black Americans have died because of covid-19 at 1.7 times the rate of White Americans. And it’s haunted the historically Black funeral organization he leads.

While Close counts losses in the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association — founded during the Jim Crow era — in the dozens, the leader of the predominantly White National Funeral Directors Association says he’s not aware of a single member death due to covid-19.

“It’s like someone turned on a faucet and things were just running over and over and there was no way to turn this faucet off,” Close said of the death. “We just had to manage the best we could. Still, we don’t know how to manage this pandemic.”

Deaths in Maryland have begun to abate following a pandemic peak in January. But Close remains deeply worried about those most at risk — people who are unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions, without good health care. People in his community.

Throughout the pandemic, he has repeatedly — and mostly without success — tried to draw attention to these jarring inequities. He’s pleaded for protective gear, for clarity on health guidelines and for priority in vaccine distribution. For officials to recognize the role Black funeral directors play in their communities and help them give out vaccine doses. For them to see the mounting grief, and to acknowledge it.

That February night, Close was at home in his driveway, trying to decompress in his car, when he got a call from his oldest son. He had forgotten about his own family birthday dinner at Capital Grille.

Over steaks and malbec later, he kept talking about work.

“Relax,” Close’s son urged him. “Please relax.”

Close nodded and promised his family: He was trying.

‘What about the funeral directors?’

When the virus first started spreading, Close kicked his staff out of the embalming room.

The phone rang and rang as the dead his Baltimore funeral home cared for monthly jumped from 20 to more than 60. But Close, then 59, worried his younger employees would not be able to keep themselves and their families safe.

No funeral directors knew then whether the corpses could be carriers for the virus, as was the case with Ebola. Even after the World Health Organization and CDC released guidance saying there was no evidence that dead bodies could be contagious, Close and many of his peers were afraid.

So between shifts in the embalming room that sometimes stretched for more than 12 hours, counseling families and conducting services with suddenly new restrictions, Close went searching for gear — at Lowe’s, Home Depot, Dollar General. Often, there was nothing.

Frustrated when he heard Home Depot had donated their respirators and masks to a hospital, Close asked to see a manager.

“What about the funeral directors?” he asked.

“Oh, my God,” he remembers her replying. “I never thought about that.”

Close has had a reverence for the dead and a determination to celebrate life since he was a child. Raised in a family that ran a Massachusetts funeral home, he buried dead animals when he found them as a little boy, saying a prayer over the makeshift graves. He was responsible as a teenager for answering the calls and arranging body pickups, often sleeping at the funeral home overnight.

After taking a break in his teens — he worried the hearses were scaring away dates — he returned in his mid-20s to the profession he feels is his calling.

He was elected to lead the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association in August 2019, hoping to focus his presidency on growing the organization’s membership. Instead, the pandemic hit and the member deaths started climbing.

Among the first was Jeremiah C. Gaffney, a Long Island funeral director who Close always called for advice on New York cases. But when Close tried Gaffney in early May, there was no answer.

“He’s on a ventilator, and it’s killing him,” Close remembers Gaffney’s sister, physician Mary Gaffney, saying when he got through to her. “I’ve already instructed them to take him off.”

Gaffney, a gregarious 65-year-old with a doctorate in economics who was so committed to his work that he slept with two work phones under his pillow, had been hospitalized on Easter with covid-19. The man known for thinking of his staff and his clients before himself died May 6.

He was among at least 41 Black funeral directors since March 2020 — a staggering toll for the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association, which has about 2,000 members.

Each time Close learned he had lost another member, he felt numb. There was 76-year-old William Penn Troy in August, who had been a pillar in his South Carolina community and a personal mentor to Close.

When Close heard the news, he called Troy’s sons and asked a question he’d found himself repeating again and again: “What can I do?”

Over his wife’s protestations and with the coronavirus spreading rapidly in the South, Close traveled to Mullins, S.C., for Troy’s funeral. He sat in the back of the church for hours, watching as people from across the area paid homage to a man who epitomized the values of traditional Black funeral home directors, donating food, registering people to vote and paying water bills for those in need.

And there was Oliver Lomax, a 73-year-old leader in the industry from Dallas known in the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association for his ability to whip votes who died in December 2020. He had known he had wanted to be a funeral director since he was 12, said his wife Linda Lomax, and opened his own business in South Dallas in 1989. Lomax always wanted to give people the service they deserved, even when their families could not afford it — often helping out with paying for caskets and having staff edit obituaries.

Most obituaries of members of the National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association reviewed by The Washington Post did not list covid-19 as the cause of death. Stigma, and sometimes medical uncertainty, meant that many families did not want to publicly say the coronavirus killed their loved ones, Close said.

Some have told him the truth only in private, he said, even as he has repeatedly tried to make clear: There is no shame.

Randy Anderson, the president of the National Funeral Directors Association, which is 10 times as large and has a membership that is more than 97 percent White, said the only funeral directors he knows who have died because of covid-19 during the pandemic are a few Black directors in his native Alabama.

The disparity was unsurprising to Stephen Kemp, who is Black and a member of both associations. Covid-19, he noted, targeted the most vulnerable — people with underlying conditions, who live in close quarters, who work front-line jobs and who lack access to health care. His funeral home just outside Detroit was so overwhelmed in the spring of 2020 that he had to rent a 32-foot refrigerated truck.

“It is like two different Americas, and one doesn’t hear the other’s pain,” said Kemp. “It is like yelling in the wind.”

The fight for recognition

The long hours took a toll on Close. There were bouts of breathlessness and spells of dizziness so bad he had to sit down. He and his longest-tenured employee, David Hebron Sr., felt their joints hurting after especially long services.

“Where,” they asked each other with increasing frequency, “did the years go?”

During a regular checkup in January 2021, Close’s doctor checked his pulse and determined his heart was beating so quickly he was on the verge of a heart attack or a stroke. He needed to get to the hospital, she said, right then.

Close learned he had atrial fibrillation, or AFIB, which could be addressed by a procedure to shock his heart into beating normally. After a successful operation, Close felt younger — and newly determined to save as many of his peers as he could.

He hoped the vaccines would offer the way out.

He sent messages to Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R), the mayor of Baltimore and a state senator, asking that funeral home directors be included in the first vaccine-eligibility category. Maryland was ultimately in the minority of states, Close said, to put funeral directors and morticians in that top priority category with health-care workers, nursing home staff members and first responders.

Even once the vaccine was available, though, many of his members — and his own staff — did not want to get the shot.

Part of the problem, he figured, was that funeral directors had been given such limited information from officials throughout the pandemic that their trust in the system had been eroded.

With the media focused on rapidly filling hospital beds, Close said, society was not paying attention to where the bodies of the dead went, or the people who cared for them.

So he started writing letters and emails, pleading with officials to speak to his association’s members. To the CDC. To Kizzmekia Corbett, who led the team behind Moderna’s vaccine. To the nation’s top infectious-disease expert, Anthony S. Fauci.

“The National Funeral Directors & Morticians Association, Incorporated (NFDMA) are African-American businesses who service the black and brown communities in times of need,” he wrote in a letter to the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “We are last line of defense for these communities, especially on Healthcare.”

“Unfortunately,” came a reply from the deputy director, “Dr. Fauci’s schedule is so full that we simply cannot add any additional commitments.”

Close was hopeful when he connected through an old friend with Omar Neal, the former mayor of Tuskegee, Ala., and Stephen B. Thomas, head of the Center for Health Equity at the University of Maryland, who had gotten recognition from the White House for his efforts to use barbershops as vaccine distribution points.

When they asked Close to join a Zoom town hall in March 2021, he agreed.

Hari Close, president of the nation’s biggest association for Black funeral directors and morticians, discussed how covid-19 impacted funeral directors. (University of Maryland School of Public Health)

It was a “tragedy,” he said, how few governors included funeral directors in the first eligibility category for vaccinations. Society did not seem to be paying much attention, he said, even as Black funeral directors and preachers were dying. It was scary how many funerals of his peers he had attended, Close said, sometimes talking over the hosts and then apologizing.

“I am trying to be polite,” he said. “I am also a health-care provider as well. Sometimes people forget that.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

He texted a friend afterward, wondering whether he had been too forceful.

Soon after, he got an email from Thomas, the professor. He and Neal wanted to work with Close to try to get the White House to recognize Black funeral homes as possible distribution points for coronavirus tests and vaccines. Thomas told Close he had watched the Zoom webinar 10 times.

“Each time,” he told Close, “your contribution continues to inspire.”

The burden-holders

Rain had been steadily falling on a recent winter morning in Baltimore, but Close still carefully washed the hearses. Thinking of the family who had lost their matriarch, he wanted his fleet to sparkle.

As mourners filed into the foyer of the Baptist church, he handed out tissues, enveloped a few tearful women in hugs and placed his hand on the shoulders of grieving men. At just the right moments, he cracked jokes to make people smile.

He believes funerals should be more about celebration than sadness, knowing that at his own one day, he wants an efficient service and upbeat music. But the past two years have often made celebration feel impossible.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The amount of death — among customers, among colleagues — left him questioning at points whether he could continue to do this work. He made a few appointments with a psychologist after watching her speak to the association in the spring of 2021. Close wanted to make sure he was emotionally strong enough to keep going.

In the evenings, he sits outside in his backyard, smoking a cigar, listening to the birds chirp and watching the deer. Sometimes he stays out there so long he dozes off. It’s one of the only places he feels at peace.

It’s a balance that he’s still reaching for. How to absorb families’ grief, day after day. To stay present, even when staying present means danger. How to care for the pandemic’s victims, while also being victimized.

“Who eases the burden of the burden-holder?” he said. “Every family that we deal with, we take part of the grief. Where is the release for those who have the heavy burden?”

At the funeral on the recent winter morning, he handed out spritzes of hand sanitizer along with funeral programs. He reminded men to take off their hats, and to put their masks over their nose.