An indictment unsealed in federal court in Washington D.C. on Tuesday accuses Tarrio of conspiring with other senior Proud Boys leaders, including Ethan Nordean and Joe Biggs, both of whom are already charged in connection with Jan. 6. The charges against Tarrio include conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding — in this case the formal tallying by Congress of electoral votes in Joe Biden’s 2020 presidential victory. The charges against Tarrio were added to the previously filed indictment against Nordean, Biggs, and other Proud Boys followers.

From the start of the Jan. 6 investigation — the largest in the FBI’s history in terms of charged suspects — agents have focused on the role that the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers allegedly played in driving the confrontation between supporters of then-President Donald Trump and police guarding the Capitol. More than 100 police officers were injured, many of them seriously, by a violent mob that falsely claimed Trump had won the election.

Tarrio was not at the Capitol that day, and has denied that he or his group organized any violence there. He had been ordered to stay outside of Washington, D.C., shortly before Jan. 6, part of his bond conditions set in a separate criminal case.

In that case, Tarrio was arrested for allegedly burning a Black Lives Matter banner stolen from an African American church on Dec. 12, following a different D.C. rally by Trump supporters who did not accept the results of the 2020 election. Tarrio eventually pleaded guilty to burning the banner and to attempted possession of a high-capacity ammunition magazine. He served four months in jail for those offenses and was released early this year.

Efforts to reach Tarrio on Tuesday were not immediately successful.

The updated indictment unsealed Tuesday offers new details of Tarrio’s alleged role in discussions that preceded the violence at the U.S. Capitol. On Dec. 30 and 31st, prosecutors charge, Tarrio exchanged messages with an individual who sent him a plan to occupy “crucial buildings” in Washington, including the House and Senate buildings, with “as many people as possible.” After sending the document, the individual allegedly messaged Tarrio that “The revolution is (sic) important than anything," to which Tarrio allegedly replied: “That’s what every waking moment consists of... I’m not playing games.”

Proud Boys are known for brandishing batons at rallies and gatherings and for being eager to spar with their perceived enemies in the leftist antifa movement. While the group’s leaders disavow racism, some members have ties to groups that espouse white nationalistic rhetoric common among hate groups. At times, their visits to the District have ended in street brawls.

During a presidential election debate in September 2020, Trump famously refused to denounce the Proud Boys, urging them to "stand back and stand by.” The group took those words as a rallying cry, which appeared to energize members in the months leading up to Jan. 6.

The new indictment pointedly ties Tarrio to Rhodes, noting that, even after Tarrio was ordered by a court to leave Washington, he did not do so right away. On Jan. 5, the indictment says, he met in a parking garage in the city with Rhodes and other individuals “known and unknown to the grand jury, for approximately 30 minutes. During this encounter, a participant referenced the Capitol.”

Rhodes and 10 other Oath Keepers or associates were accused in January of seditious conspiracy, a historically rare charge that carries a maximum 20-year prison term. That indictment alleges that Rhodes plotted in late 2020 and early 2021 to prevent Biden from becoming president, guiding a months-long effort to unleash political violence that prosecutors say culminated in the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

“Rhodes and certain co-conspirators ... planned to stop the lawful transfer of presidential power by January 20, 2021, which included multiple ways to deploy force,” his indictment says.

Rhodes, 56, remains in jail awaiting trial. He has pleaded not guilty and has said he did not enter the Capitol, denying any wrongdoing.

One co-defendant in the case, Joshua James, last week became the first defendant to plead guilty to seditious conspiracy. James, a 34-year-old Army veteran from Arab, Ala., admitted helping lead a group that prosecutors say sent two teams in body armor, helmets and tactical gear into the Capitol and staged a cache of weapons in a hotel just outside the city.

James also pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing an official proceeding. He may face the stiffest sentence of any Jan. 6 defendant so far, roughly 87 to 108 months, according to preliminary federal sentencing guidelines. But he has agreed to cooperate with prosecutors, who could recommend leniency.