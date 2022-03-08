The man was hospitalized with injuries considered life-threatening, according to police, who advised that people avoid the area.
The lockdown was lifted about 5:30 p.m., when police said the injured man was not shot, but may have jumped from a garage.
There was no evidence of criminal activity, police said.
In an unrelated court proceeding, Judge Brett A. Kassabian and a bailiff told his courtroom that the person was wounded and hospitalized.
People were free to move around the courthouse, the bailiff said, but the campus was shut down.
The incident occurred “in the public parking garage around 4 o’clock today,” and no one can get in or out of the garage, the bailiff said.
“I need you to stay here,” the judge said. “I don’t have a problem with you being in the building. But I need you to stay here until it is safe for you to exit the building, and I don’t know how long that is going to be.”