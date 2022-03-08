Nichols wrote in a 29-page opinion that federal prosecutors erroneously interpreted a “catchall” provision Congress passed when it overhauled a long-standing obstruction-of-justice statute as part of the ­Sarbanes-Oxley corporate responsibility act in 2002.

The provision covers “whoever corruptly . . . obstructs, in­fluences, or impedes any official proceeding.” But Nichols ruled that passage “must be interpreted as limited by [the preceding] subsection” — requiring a defendant to “have taken some action with respect to a document, record, or other object in order to corruptly obstruct, impede or influence an official proceeding.” Raiding the Capitol and forcing lawmakers to flee or wrongly trying to halt vote counting does not apply to that interpretation, the judge said.

Nichols dismissed 1 of 12 pending counts against Garret A. Miller, a north Texas man who allegedly bragged about storming the Capitol and threatened lawmakers and police on social media. He is accused of stating “Assassinate AOC” in response to a tweet by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Nichols’s reasoning is likely to apply to the cases of at least seven other defendants before him facing the same pending charge. One other, Beverly Hills spa owner Gina Bisignano, awaits sentencing after pleading guilty in a deal with prosecutors.

Other U.S. trial judges in Washington are not bound by the decision from Nichols, a 2019 Trump appointee who served as a senior Justice Department civil division officer under President George W. Bush and clerked for Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas. At least seven judges have previously rejected the same defense motion. Given the novel application of the law and the high stakes of the Jan. 6 probe, a certain government appeal could send the question to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia and eventually to the U.S. Supreme Court, legal experts said.

Other defendants, however, may be leery of entering plea deals admitting to the charge, defense attorneys said, even as the case of the first Jan. 6 defendant to face trial went to a jury Tuesday, with Guy Wesley Reffitt facing that count among five felony charges.

The ruling also has broader implications. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has suggested Trump could be charged with obstruction of an official proceeding, as has the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 events — although in Trump’s case, allegedly with regard to the counting of electoral votes.

Miller’s attorneys, Camille Wagner of Washington and Clinton Broden of Dallas, did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did a spokesman for the U.S. attorney’s office for D.C., which is overseeing Capitol breach prosecutions.

In an indictment and court filings, prosecutors assert that Miller, 35, predicted the likelihood of violence on Jan. 6, 2021. Authorities also accuse him of pushing past police to enter the Capitol, making various incriminating statements and posting videos and pictures taken inside the building.

Miller has pleaded not guilty. Nichols said he has rejected a defense motion claiming Miller was a victim of selective government prosecution and seeking his release from jail pending trial, where he has been held since his Jan. 20, 2021, arrest in Richardson, Tex.

Prosecutors have sought to distinguish such acts from protest-related civil disobedience that rarely results in prison time and more politically charged offenses such as seditious conspiracy or the use of political violence against U.S. authorities to prevent Biden’s inauguration.

Defendants in well over a dozen cases assert that the joint House and Senate session that met Jan. 6 does not qualify as an official proceeding of Congress. They also argue that the law is unconstitutionally vague because it fails to put individuals clearly on notice as to how “corruptly” obstructing or influencing Congress differs from misdemeanor trespassing, parading or disorderly conduct in the Capitol. Defendants have also said it does not cover individuals’ alleged illegal actions, among other things.

Before Monday, all of at least seven judges who have ruled to date accepted Justice Department arguments that Congress intended a broad “catchall” provision for obstructive acts after the exposure of a massive corporate fraud in the early 2000s wiped out hundreds of billions of dollars of shareholder value, triggered by the collapse of Enron and revelation that its outside auditor, accounting giant Arthur Andersen systematically destroyed potentially incriminating documents.

Congress’s whole point in enacting such general clauses is to cover “matters not specifically contemplated,” because lawmakers do “not know what inventive criminal minds” might come up with in the future, Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey S. Nestler has said.

But some legal scholars have long questioned whether the expansion applies only to financial fraud or to traditional obstruction-of-justice crimes such as destroying documents.

The Supreme Court in 2015 rejected an ­expansive reading of a related law, tossing the conviction of a Florida fisherman who destroyed ­smaller-than-20-inch red grouper to impede U.S. wildlife inspectors. The court ruled that when Congress barred the destruction of any “tangible object,” it meant documentary evidence, not fish — a case cited by Nichols.

“Congress was faced with a very specific loophole: that then-existing criminal statutes made it illegal to cause or induce another person to destroy documents, but did not make it illegal to do so by oneself,” Nichols said, referring to Arthur Anderson’s actions. In passing that portion of the law, Congress closed the loop but “nothing in the legislative history suggests a broader purpose than that.”