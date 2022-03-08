Neither Landers nor Wissa responded to emails seeking comment.
The shooting occurred about 1 p.m. Feb. 26 in the 400 block of Oakwood Street SE.
Police said they responded to calls to that location for an altercation and saw a man in the street holding a gun. Police said he had just shot and wounded an acquaintance during a dispute.
In court documents, police said the man pointed the gun at the officers and fired. None of the officers were hit. Police said two officers returned fire and struck the man, identified as 44-year-old Lamiko Wheeler, grazing him in the head.
Both wounded men were treated for injuries that authorities said were not life-threatening. Police said they recovered 19 spent shell casings from the scene, along with a black 9mm Taurus handgun and two ammunition magazines containing a total of 27 bullets.
Wheeler, of Temple Hills, Md., was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, assault on a police officer while armed and other gun and ammunition offenses.
Wheeler has been ordered detained, with a court hearing scheduled for Thursday in D.C. Superior Court. His attorney did not respond to an interview request.
Police said the officers who fired their weapons were wearing body cameras. District officials have five business days from a serious use-of-force incident to identify the officers involved and release video of the officers’ body-worn cameras, unless the victim — or, if deceased, the victim’s family — objects.
Police said Wheeler objected to making the video public.