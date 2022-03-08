Mark T. Bowles, a McGuireWoods lawyer and lobbyist representing the Commanders, confirmed that the team is on board with the limit, which would not apply to local tax revenue that might be devoted to the project.

“We understand Sen. Saslaw’s concerns and his commitment to look out for the interests of the Commonwealth,” Bowles said in a text message.

A team spokesman declined to comment.

The proposed cap comes on top of other moves in recent days to tighten the House’s and Senate’s stadium bills, following a Washington Post report that highlighted potential loopholes.

At the start of the General Assembly session, Saslaw and Del. Barry Knight (R-Virginia Beach) had proposed separate bills to attract the Commanders to Virginia. Both measures would create a stadium authority to oversee financing and construction of a stadium for the Commanders, who currently play at FedEx Field, in Landover, Md., and have been shopping for a new stadium for years.

Under both measures, the state would give up a share of tax revenue generated by the stadium and by a commercial-entertainment-residential complex around it, with the authority using the proceeds to finance bonds for the stadium facility. But “facility” was defined so broadly in both bills initially that the bonds possibly could have financed not just the stadium but the vast “mini city” that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder plans to build as well.

The Senate version also would allow the stadium authority to issue new bonds in perpetuity — and collect the tax revenue to pay them down — to finance new construction, expansion, repairs and maintenance. The House version would limit the bonds to 20 years.

Following The Post’s report last weekend, Saslaw said he would propose two changes to his bill, currently in the hands of a conference committee that is trying to hash out differences between the House and Senate versions before the General Assembly’s scheduled adjournment Saturday.

Earlier this week, he proposed stripping references to “lodging” and non-team offices in the “facility” definition. He also recommended specifying that any financeable restaurants, retail and concessions be “inside the stadium” and “essential to the operation of the stadium.” and proposed setting a 30-year deadline on the stadium authority’s power to receive tax revenue to pay down the bonds.

The two changes Saslaw proposed still left the amount of money that could be raised from state tax revenue uncapped. But his latest move would set a $350 million ceiling on the principal amount of the bonds, plus issuance costs and other financing expenses.

The cap on state revenue would not prevent the stadium authority from collecting a share of local taxes — including sales, property, hotel and admissions taxes — if the locality of the project agreed.

“We’ve got a good bill now,” Saslaw said.

The team is considering three sites in Virginia: one in Loudoun County and two in Prince William County. It has continued to explore locations in Maryland and D.C., where officials have stepped up their own efforts to lure the Commanders in recent weeks as Virginia’s plans have advanced.

The Commanders are contractually obligated to play at FedEx Field until 2027, after which they could stay or seek another home.