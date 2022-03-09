Schuetz is charged with one count of theft of over $100,000 and another, lesser count of theft between $1,500 and $250,000, authorities said. In total, she is accused of stealing $1,134,887.66.
The state’s attorney’s office declined to discuss details of the case during a news conference Wednesday, including what Schuetz is accused of stealing and how the authorities learned of the stolen money. State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) said the investigation was conducted by university police.
“I wanted to send a very strong message today that economic crimes are serious,” Braveboy said.
A spokesperson for the university said Schuetz had been an employee of the school from 2001 to May 2020 but declined to answer questions about the circumstances of her departure.
Schuetz faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of $25,000 if she is convicted, prosecutors said. She did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and it was not clear whether she had obtained an attorney.