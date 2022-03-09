The six-figure ad buy comes less than four months before the June 28 primary and marks the next phase of the gubernatorial campaign where candidates attempt to distinguish themselves from their competitors. Moore last week received a coveted endorsement from Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), who was once seen as a likely candidate for governor.
Moore is the second gubernatorial candidate to hit voters’ television screens. Republican candidate Kelly Schulz announced a cable TV ad buy about two weeks ago in smaller markets of the state.
Moore and Schulz have outraised their challengers in respective primary runs, creating an advantage as they each try to elevate their profiles and gain name recognition through advertising. Moore, an author and former nonprofit chief, has never run for public office.
He and his running mate, Aruna Miller, raised $4.8 million last year, according to a January campaign filing. Schulz, a former delegate who has spent the last seven years in Gov. Larry Hogan’s administration, has raised $1.52 million in her bid to fill the seat being vacated by her former boss.