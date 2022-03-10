More on the census
Here’s how America’s racial makeup has changed over the past decade. You can drill down by address to see how certain areas have shifted.
- In the latest release, data showed that the number of White people in the United States fell for the first time since 1790. The White population also decreased in D.C.
- Population growth across the United States was also at the second-slowest pace in history, and the “places to be” have also shifted. Meanwhile, America’s developed areas are growing.
- Population changes also dictate a change in politics. Here’s a breakdown of which states gained and lost electoral votes and clout in Congress.
- Historically, the census has never been delayed. But there have been past fears of an inaccurate count, and results have been used to target minorities.