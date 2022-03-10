Happy hour for World Central Kitchen at Supra: Georgian restaurant Supra hosts a happy hour to support José Andrés and World Central Kitchen’s work with Ukrainian refugees. Order an Obolon beer or a “Spicy Zelensky” cocktail — a mule made with Ukrainian Nemiroff honey pepper vodka — and all proceeds go to the WCK. (Sister restaurant Tabla raised $4,000 with a similar special last week.) 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, March 11

Smithsonian museums reopen: The National Air and Space Museum and the National Postal Museum, which the Smithsonian closed indefinitely a couple of months ago because of the coronavirus, begin welcoming visitors again this week. Like most other Smithsonian facilities, they will operate on a limited schedule going forward, with the Air and Space Museum open Thursday through Sunday and the Postal Museum open Friday through Tuesday. Hustle if you want to see Air and Space, though: The museum will close again on March 28 as part of its seven-year renovation and won’t reopen until sometime in the fall. Be warned that the Wright Flyer, the Spirit of St. Louis and many other iconic items have already been taken off display because of construction. Only four galleries, including “Space Race” and “Exploring the Universe” are open, with the hands-on “How Things Fly” space joining them on weekends. See si.edu/visit for hours and more details.

She D.C. Festival at La Cosecha: Shop Made in D.C. is taking over La Cosecha during Women’s History Month for She D.C., hosting panel discussions with artists and business owners, pop-up markets, happy hours and events. It kicks off Friday with happy hour, and a marketplace with pieces by female makers is open Saturday and Sunday. Times vary.

‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ at Landmark E Street: Get a dose of Halloween in March with the longtime midnight movie starring Tim Curry in the role of Dr. Frank N. Furter. The interactive movie experience features the District’s own Sonic Transducers as the shadow cast. Costumes are encouraged, and prop bags are for sale for $1. Through Sunday. $12.

Saturday, March 12

ShamrockFest at RFK Stadium Grounds: It’s not quite back-to-normal for St. Patrick’s Day revelers, with the annual parades through downtown D.C. and Old Town Alexandria postponed until later this year. Still, there’s plenty to do in the buildup to March 17. The weekend’s largest event is ShamrockFest, a concert headlined by the Dropkick Murphys and Scythian at the RFK Stadium Grounds on Saturday, with more than a dozen bands and DJs on multiple stages, entertainment zones, games and food and drink. Noon to 8 p.m. $49.99-$89.99.

St. Patrick’s Day events: The annual Four Courts Four Miler begins at Ireland’s Four Courts in Court House at 9 a.m. Post-race entertainment starts with live music from Pete Baker at 9:30 a.m. and continues throughout the day with multiple sets from Chasing Autumn (1 p.m.), Willem Dicke (5 p.m.) and Ted Garber (8:30 p.m.). “St. Practice Day” at Duffy’s Irish Pub begins in earnest when Ireland takes on England in Six Nations rugby at 11:45. Irish dancers make an appearance at 4 p.m., the Tapping of the Green Beer takes place at 5, and live Irish music begins at 9. Dupont’s Across the Pond is also showing the rugby, followed by Irish music by Mitchelstown at 2:30 p.m. and Bob Sullivan at 6 p.m. In Alexandria, Murphy’s Irish Pub gets going at noon with live tunes from Pat Carroll. Irish dancers perform at 2:30 and 6 p.m., and live music continues with Both Sides and Pat Garvey at 9 p.m. At the Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Halethorpe, try the new Clover Honey Ale — just tapped Thursday — while listening to a traditional Irish music session at 11 a.m. and party tunes from the 19th Street Band at 5 p.m.

‘Brand New Day’ at the Lincoln Theatre: The Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington’s annual spring concert features multiple ensembles, including the GenOUT Youth Chorus, Potomac Fever and 17th Street Dance, performing songs about “establishing acceptance and love from our chosen families and our chosen homes.” Numbers from “The Wiz” and “Once on This Island” share equal billing with pop hits by Prince and Radiohead and poems by Maya Angelou. 3 and 8 p.m. $25-$65.

Belly Full Pop-Up: An all-star lineup of chefs, including Amy Brandwein of Centrolina, Mike Friedman of Red Hen and All Purpose and Katsuya Fukushima of Daikaya and Hatoba, are teaming up to raise money for World Central Kitchen during this two-day takeout-only pop-up. Pizza bagels crafted by Daniela Moreira of Call Your Mother? Antipasti by Matt Adler of Caruso’s Grocery? Cakes in the colors of the Ukrainian flag by Tiffany MacIsaac of Buttercream Bakeshop? All proceeds will be donated to José Andrés’ organization to feed Ukrainian refugees. Saturday and Sunday from 4 to 9 p.m.

Washington National Opera’s ‘Così fan tutte’ at Kennedy Center: Over a year after it was originally scheduled to be performed, Mozart’s charming rom-com is finally hitting the Kennedy Center’s Eisenhower Theatre. Ferrando and Guglielmo are two soldiers who are confident their fiancees, Fiordiligi and Dorabella, will remain loyal and steadfast to them while they are away. This new version features the Washington National Opera Orchestra performing onstage. Through March 26. $69-$200.

Sunday, March 13

The Khan at Union Stage: From beneath lavish heaps of Old Testament hair, the Khan can rap in a baritone not unlike God’s — but as heavy as his music tends to get, it’s all powered by an agile mind aimed at the future. By the time he was walking the halls of Cardozo High School, he was freestyling between classes with friends, and in 2017, he dropped “Vices,” a dreamy boast session with Lil Tracy where the Khan’s voice felt as wide, pliant and springy as a trampoline mat. His music continued to gain heft on his 2018 album, “Free Jesse,” and 2019’s “Paranoia,” but the intensity spiked in a fresh direction with last summer’s “Crows,” a collaborative EP with the D.C. producer Amal in which the Khan anchored his booming syllables in hyperventilating drum-and-bass tracks. “That’s what D.C. guys do. We take something we like, and we make it hardcore,” the Khan says, nonchalantly flashing the Bad Brains tattoo on his right forearm. “We make it faster, we make it heavier.” 8 p.m., $45.

Run to Celebrate Women with Pacers Running: If you prefer an active way to celebrate Women’s History Month, check out the free Run to Celebrate Women from Pacers. Participants have the choice of a 1.7-mile walk or 3.3-mile run on courses that pass murals of famous women, including Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and poet Amanda Gorman. Both groups set off from the Yours Truly Hotel in the West End. 10 a.m. Free.

Nowruz Festival in Tysons Corner: Nowruz, known as the Persian New Year, celebrates renewal while marking the start of spring. A festival at the Hilton McLean Tysons Corner this year features more than 75 vendors at indoor booths and a stage with musicians, dancers and performers outside. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Free.

Sophisticated Southern Brunch Class at Hill Center: If you’d rather make your own brunch than go out to a restaurant for yet another overpriced breakfast, head to Hill Center on Sunday morning. Chef Chericia Easton will teach attendees how to create a full menu that will dazzle friends and future houseguests, including fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese sauce, Creole seafood and grits, honey butter rolls and honey bourbon lemonade. Learn new recipes and techniques for your next at-home gathering — all you need to bring is your own apron. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. $85.

Eric Bellinger at the Fillmore Silver Spring: Eric Bellinger is ready to introduce himself — for the second time. His name may not be familiar, but his songs are. His songwriting credits include tracks on Chris Brown’s 2011 “F.A.M.E.” album (which he won a Grammy for), “Lemme See” by Usher and “Right Here” by Justin Bieber. And now with his solo career, Bellinger is once again getting recognition from the Grammys with his latest album, “New Light.” He’s more adventurous in his soundscapes, fusing ‘80s synths with trap, R&B and house, and it’s why he’s nominated for best progressive R&B album. Still, Bellinger keeps things grounded by infusing infectious pop melodies into his songs. 8 p.m. $30.

Monday, March 14

Smithsonian museums fully reopen: Beyond the reopenings of the Air and Space Museum and the Postal Museum (see Friday, above), there’s even more good news from the Smithsonian this week: The National Zoo and the National Museum of Natural History will both be open daily beginning Monday, as part of what the Smithsonian calls “a gradual transition to museums being open more days per week.” Timed entry passes will still be required at the Zoo.

Re: Her Festival: Regarding Her (also known as Re: Her) is a nonprofit devoted to uplifting female food-and-beverage entrepreneurs, and a new D.C.-area chapter will celebrate Women’s History Month with a 14-day festival. A $180 multicourse, multi-chef dinner hosted by chef Jamie Leeds at Hank’s Oyster Bar at the Wharf kicks off the event on Monday, but there are plenty of cheaper options, too. Head to restaurants across the DMV for special dishes and menus from Re: Her D.C. members: Pizzeria Paradiso and Puddin’ have combined for a shrimp étouffée pizza that’s paired with Denizens beer, for example, while Preservation Biscuit Company in Falls Church links up with Ice Cream Jubilee and District Fishwife for sweet and savory biscuit sandwiches. Various times and locations.

Tuesday, March 15

Davóne Tines at Sixth and I: Dubbed one of the “must-hear singers of opera today” by the Los Angeles Times, Davóne Tines is making waves as the first creative partner for San Francisco’s Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra. The bass-baritone, a graduate of Fauquier High School, is bringing his groundbreaking concert inspired by a traditional Latin Mass to Sixth & I, where he will meld Bach and baroque music, and spirituals and gospel music, along with newly commissioned works from such musicians as Caroline Shaw and Tyshawn Sorey. 8 p.m. $40.

St. Patrick’s Day events: How much do you know about the auld sod? There’s Irish-themed trivia at Ireland’s Four Courts (7 p.m.), O’Sullivan’s Irish Pub (7 p.m.) and Duffy’s (8 p.m.), so get studying.

‘Lookout: Miss Chelove’ at National Museum of Women in the Arts: Washington art lovers should be familiar with the work of muralist Miss Chelove, a.k.a. Cita Sadeli. Her works grace the Hotel Zena on Thomas Circle and other walls around town, and she has collaborated with the Smithsonian and the Phillips Collection, among other institutions. Her latest project is “Reseeded: A Forest Floor Flow,” a four-story mesh screen displayed on the side of the National Museum of Women in the Arts from Tuesday through July 31. It’s the first in a series of installations on the building while the museum is closed for renovations. Through July 31. Free.

‘Riverdance’ at the Kennedy Center: “Riverdance” spread the gospel of Irish dance across the globe, and the show’s 25th anniversary is marked with a new production featuring a rerecorded soundtrack and new costumes and set designs. The tour visits the Kennedy Center for a 13-day run beginning Tuesday — just in time for St. Patrick’s Day. Through March 27. $39-$155.

Food for Growth: Women-Owned Business in DC at La Cosecha: Local leaders in food, beverage and hospitality talk frankly about women’s roles in the food and beverage industries during this panel, which is part of the She D.C. festival. Jamila Robinson, a food editor for the Philadelphia Inquirer, moderates the discussion with Ice Cream Jubilee’s Victoria Lai, Sunnyside Restaurant Group’s Micheline Mendelsohn, Pratt Standard Cocktail Company’s Tory Pratt and DMV Black Restaurant Week’s Dr. Erinn Tucker-Oluwole. These founders and owners will cover how they launched their businesses, the pandemic’s impact on the industry and more. 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. $15.

Wednesday, March 16