D.C. officials said that by helping Washingtonians convert unused space into rentable apartments, residents will be able to build wealth, establish an additional revenue stream and, in some cases, stay in their homes as a result. The program, which will begin with a pilot of at least 15 homes, officials said, is expected to launch in the fall.

“This is an opportunity for us to learn what is possible when it comes to accessory apartments,” said John Falcicchio, the deputy mayor for planning and economic development. “We can create more units of affordable housing” but the program also “allows the homeowner to stay in their home and to build wealth.”

D.C. officials pointed to the stock of rowhouses and single-family homes in low-density parts of the city as an untapped resource for creating more housing without significantly altering neighborhoods. According to the mayor’s office, there are about 92,000 homes in areas zoned for residential use in low-to-moderate-density areas, but fewer than 50 accessory apartments are approved each year.

To facilitate more of these conversions, D.C. will provide as much as $75,000 in financial assistance to homeowners who are selected to participate, though the amount of assistance will vary based on income, officials said. The program will also encourage homeowners to use preapproved architectural plans from the Department of Consumer and Regulatory Affairs to speed up the process.

Through a process to seek applications launching Friday, D.C. officials hope to identify a partner organization that can assist and guide homeowners at every step of the process. from getting the right permits to renovating extra living space or providing technical assistance, among other things.

A number of cities around the country have turned in recent years to facilitating the creation of accessory dwellings to add to their housing stock, including Princeton, N.J.; Evanston, Ill.; Greenfield, Mass.; and Missoula, Mont.

Chicago launched a pilot program in 2019 to study the impact of accessory dwelling units on creating “housing variety,” and the states of California and Oregon eased regulations around building them, making it easier for homeowners to do.

Falcicchio acknowledged that creating a handful of additional accessory units is unlikely to have a significant or immediate impact on the housing landscape in the District, which faces a significant lag in housing supply, particularly among affordable and deeply affordable rentals.