“At this time of global uncertainty due to Russian aggression, we are working with our legislative partners on an emergency suspension of the gas tax to help with the pain at the pump,” Hogan said in a statement.

Democratic leaders said they would back a month-long reprieve and work with Hogan to get it quickly approved and implemented. A spokesman for Hogan said he has agreed to the deal.

Maryland leaders pitched the emergency relief as they learned the state’s already historic surplus was projected to grow, reaching $7.6 billion by the end of 2023. The gas tax generates roughly $50 million for state transportation projects every two weeks.

“This swift action will help ease the financial burden on everyday Marylanders while keeping the pressure on Vladimir Putin and the Russian oligarchs who have enabled him,” Senate President Bill Ferguson (D-Baltimore City) and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones (D-Baltimore County) said in a joint statement.

“We look forward to working with the Governor in the coming days to relieve the pressure on Marylanders’ pocketbooks while ensuring our long-term fiscal health,” they said.

State regulators have no power to directly reduce prices at the pump, which AAA said averaged $4.302 per gallon in Maryland on Thursday, slightly below the national average of $4.318. But officials can exempt gas station owners from having to remit the tax, according to the Comptroller’s office. That, officials hope, would prompt gas station owners to lower their prices to compete.

Oil was already at a premium coming out of the pandemic, with high demand and tight supply. The war in Ukraine has only made the situation worse. (Lee Powell/The Washington Post)

“This conflict that Vladimir Putin initiated has caused gas prices to skyrocket at a time when many Maryland families are already struggling to balance their household budgets,” Comptroller Peter Franchot (D) said after forecasters on Thursday announced Maryland had $1.6 billion more than expected to spend.

“Our residents shouldn’t shoulder the brunt of Putin’s criminal actions and efforts of the free world to stop the bloodshed and destruction that Putin is causing in Ukraine,” he said. “Luckily for the state of Maryland, we’re in this unprecedented financial position. … We have enough money to help our residents and small businesses weather these challenging and uncertain times.”

Franchot, the state’s chief financial officer, was the first Maryland leader to call Thursday for a gas tax suspension. He proposed suspending it for three months.