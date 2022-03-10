Though many pandemic-related restrictions at the federal and local levels have been blocked or rescinded, organizers have rallied supporters by calling mandates an infringement on their freedoms.

Brian Brase, the group’s organizer, said there convoy will continue to protest until mandates for health workers, federal employees and military personnel are eliminated.

“I believe he’s gonna hop in the lead truck, not 100 percent sure on the details of it, but he’s gonna at least lead the convoy out the gate and down the road,” Brase said. “He may stick with it. I’m not exactly sure it’s up to him, his security staff and what they decide to do.”

Mike Landis, one of the People’s Convoy organizers, said he believes the plan is for Cruz to ride shotgun in his truck. He hoped Cruz would ride with him for the entire demonstration and into D.C. He said there’s “talk of going into D.C. proper,” but he wasn’t sure what would happen. “It’s a pretty big honor,” he said.

Brase also said they would be going into D.C. to meet with more lawmakers, adding that it was a bit of “cold calling.”

“There ain’t no ignoring a senator riding in the lead truck,” Brase said to cheers. “That’s basically an endorsement of what we’re doing.”

Brase has insisted that the group won’t leave the region until the mandates are lifted. The convoy of big rigs, RVs and pickups began circling the Beltway on Sunday, repeating the demonstration on Monday and Tuesday. The group rested on Wednesday due to rainy weather and concerns about safety on the roads.

Brase and other convoy leaders met with Cruz and Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) on Tuesday morning in the Capitol to discuss their demands and grievances. While no direct action came from the meeting, Brase said he saw it as a step in the right direction. In the meeting, Cruz validated the convoy’s concerns, criticizing the country’s pandemic response and urging leaders to pressure Democrats in Congress.

Convoy leadership also met on Tuesday afternoon with some Republican members of the House Transportation Committee to discuss their shared concerns over pandemic-related mandates. Along with ending federal mandates, convoy members are calling for an end to the national emergency declaration that was first issued by President Donald Trump in March 2020 and later extended by President Biden.

The group’s leaders have also called for Congress to hold hearings investigating the government’s response to the pandemic, and urged people around the country to start organizing in their state capitals.

The group came to the D.C. region over the weekend with some of its members coming from Adelanto, Calif., and have set up at the Hagerstown Speedway, more than an hour outside of the city.

Law enforcement authorities in Virginia and Maryland said there have been no reported incidents from the convoy’s circling of the Beltway other than some minor congestion. The convoy said it was joined by another 150 cars and trucks when they got to the Hagerstown speedway.

There have been no arrests, towed vehicles or infractions as a result of the convoy, officials said.