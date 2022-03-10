But here, 4,900 miles away from Moscow, he has felt helpless. It seemed there was nothing he could do but check in on his friends and hope for the best. So, he went to the Russian Embassy to protest, “trying to show them my disrespect for what Russia did.”

“I decided that I cannot spend my time as I usually do,” said Slabykh, 42.

Slabykh is among the growing number of Russians in the region who are joining Ukraine’s supporters demonstrating against the war and against Putin himself. They love their country, they say. Its customs, its people, its spirit. Most still have family and lifelong friends in Russia. But they say they cannot stay quiet as the land of their birth visits war and terror on Ukraine, where many of them also have family and friends.

And they cannot stay quiet here, they say, when speaking against the war is outlawed in Russia. Friends back home have been arrested for demonstrating. Others, they say, are increasingly fearful that attending antiwar gatherings will cost them. Penalties of up to 15 years in prison have been announced for criticizing the war. More than 4,500 antiwar protesters were arrested there on Sunday alone, according to the independent human rights organization OVD-Info.

“It gets scarier every day because the police now detain random people gathering in groups of more than three to four people,” said Elizaveta Volkova, a college student from Russia now studying in Washington.

On a cold evening last week, Roman Istomin and Olga Petrova stood in front of the White House at a protest organized by the local Ukrainian community. The couple, from the Russian city of Perm, moved to the United States in 2014. They had protested Putin’s leadership and participated in pro-democracy movements when they lived in Russia. Since the war began, friends in Russia have been beaten and arrested for taking part in antiwar protests. It’s their responsibility, they said, to voice their opposition here since so many back home can’t.

“I love Russia. I can’t just cross it out of my life,” said Petrova, who wore mascara in Ukraine’s blue and gold colors and held a sign that declared “Stop Russian aggression.” “But I’m strongly opposed to war, especially a war that my country started.”

The couple are dispirited about the lack of information about the war available to Russians back home and the propaganda they are being fed that justifies the war on specious grounds and denies responsibility for rocket attacks on neighborhoods and schools and deaths of civilians. They describe some relatives as being “brainwashed” by the official Kremlin line and worry that the disinformation will have disastrous long-term effects.

Istomin puts the blame directly on Russia’s leader and doesn’t mince words about what his fate should be.

“Everyone just wants Putin dead,” he said. “I haven’t seen anyone who wants him alive one second more.”

In D.C., Russians are joining protests in front of the Russian Embassy on Wisconsin Avenue, where motorists parade past honking their support. And they’ve shown up every day to support Ukrainians across the street from the White House demanding ever tougher sanctions against Russia and more military aid for Ukraine.

“We need to demonstrate that there are many of us here outside of the country and there inside the country who don’t support it, who don’t like what’s going on, who don’t accept it, who don’t think it’s normal,” said Dmitry Valuev, an IT consultant who moved to Northern Virginia from Russia 11 years ago with his wife.

Valuev, 42, is one of the organizers of Russian America for Democracy in Russia, which has about 200 members in the Washington region and several thousand in the United States, he said.

“We’re trying to make us more visible,” Valuev said. “To go to the rallies and say, ‘Yes, I’m Russian, and I support Ukraine. And I’m against the war.’”

Russians living in Washington are also starting to hear about the effects of sanctions back home. Prices in supermarkets are up sharply. Many stores have posted limits on the amount each customer can purchase of sugar, buckwheat, vegetable oil and other staples. Slabykh said a woman he knows in Moscow bought a year’s supply of disposable contact lenses because she was afraid they would soon not be available. Two people he knows have told him they are worried about pharmacy shortages of heart medicine and antidepressants.

Others in Russia are not yet feeling the effects of the sanctions and don’t think they will present a long-term hardship, said Maria Bulycheva, who has lived in the United States for three decades but has close family members back home. “They think that China will help and they will not feel any impact other than temporary discomfort,” she said.

But many of the sanctions have been in place less than a month, and they will be felt more with each passing week, Slabykh said. “Most people don’t understand that it will be very difficult and it will get harder and harder for people, especially poor people,” he said.

Volkova didn’t expect to spend her first year of college at anti-Putin protests in Washington, but that’s what’s happened for the freshman from Moscow who is studying at George Washington University. The 17-year-old has not known a Russia led by anyone other than Putin. When the war began, Volkova said, “my whole world collapsed.”

“I’m ashamed that the name of my country is being used as cover for the actions of a dangerous terrorist gang,” Volkova said.

Volkova has been to four protests so far. She wants her voice to be heard. She wants more Russians to be aware of what is happening and join in the demonstrations. And, for her, the protests are also cathartic.

“Protest, for me, is just something I can do to not be silent,” she said. Speaking out though, even here, is not without risk.

In Russia, there is a ban on criticizing the war. Even referring to it as a war is against the law. Officially, the war can only be called a “special operation.” Participating in protests or speaking out has lead to fines and arrests. Most Russians receive their news from state-controlled television and radio. Independent reporting has been muzzled. Truth is a crime.

Russians in America with family back home often choose their words carefully. Or they don’t say anything at all. There are, of course, Russians in the Washington area who support Putin and the war, said several people interviewed for this story. But there are many others, they said, who simply do not feel comfortable making their objections public.

A man who asked only to be identified by his first name, Dmitry, stood outside of the Russian Embassy with his daughter on a recent Saturday afternoon to protest Russia’s actions. He wanted to show Ukrainians that they had support from Russians and that Putin was not the only face of his country. But he was concerned that giving his full name could cause problems for his family in Moscow.

“The biggest risk is me not being able to see them,” he said. “But my sister could lose her job. My mother, who knows? There are many ways to humiliate.”

In Europe, even Russians who are opposed to the war say they’ve been targeted and insulted simply because they are Russian.

“Across Europe, people who have no involvement with the war are being targeted and removed from positions,” Aleksandra Lewicki, a sociologist at the University of Sussex, told The Washington Post. “There’s a sense of a clear enemy: It’s Russians, from all walks of life, who are being targeted by racist hate crimes and derogatory comments.”

But of the more than a dozen Russians living in the Washington region interviewed for this article, none said they had been criticized or condemned in any way.

At the protests she has attended, including one at the Russian Embassy the morning the war began, Bulycheva made a point of telling the Ukrainians who were there that she was Russian and was against the war. They welcomed her, she said.

Bulycheva has lived in the United States since 1993, but her parents and other family members remain in Russia, and she is in daily contact with them. The 50-year-old economist, who has both American and Russian citizenship, said she feels a duty to protest the war. She kept her Russian citizenship, she said, because she wants to be able to have a say in its future.

“I still have hope for Russia,” she said. “I wanted to have the right to influence Russia to be a successful, normal, healthy country.”

The hope for Russia’s future spans generations. Volkova, the GW freshman, also has it. A double major in business and political science, she said she hasn’t given up on a better outlook for her country. And she wants to be a part of it.