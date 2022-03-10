A police arrest affidavit alleges Lee went into Dowdell’s room and attacked him in his sleep. Lee told police Dowdell woke up and the two fought, according to the affidavit. The two were in rooms across the hall from each other, and police said it appears the attack occurred shortly after a staff member walked down the hall to check on patients.

Lee also told police that Dowdell presented a danger to him, but provided no information about a past dispute or lingering animosity, according to the affidavit.

Lee entered a not guilty plea at his initial appearance on Thursday in D.C. Superior Court. His attorney did not contest the police account during the court hearing.

A debate did ensue over where Lee should be held pending his trial. A representative for the D.C. Department of Behavioral Health, which runs St. Elizabeths, said the hospital is not equipped to house Lee while he faces such a serious charge.

Laura Rose, a mental health specialist with the trial division at the Public Defender Service, said Lee needs treatment to maintain his competency. She argued he should be returned to St. Elizabeths, or in the alternative, return to the custody of the Department of Behavioral Health and be placed in an alternative facility.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Peter Roman said Lee belongs in the D.C. jail, noting at the hearing the alleged crime occurred at St. Elizabeths, and “under their supervision.”

D.C. Superior Court Magistrate Judge Renee Raymond ordered Lee held at the jail at least until his next hearing on March 22. She said attorneys could present new arguments then about where Lee should be held.

Dowdell, who is from Southeast Washington, had been committed to St. Elizabeths following his arrest in 2020 on a charge of simple assault that occurred outside the White House. His attorney in that case did not return a call or email seeking comment. Efforts to reach relatives were not successful.

Court records show that Lee was hospitalized for psychiatric evaluation at St. Elizabeths after he was charged with assault in connection with a stabbing at Union Station last year. Police said in that case a man was stabbed in the head during a dispute. Records from Lee’s treatment, made public in court filings, show he has a history of self-harm. He had been living in homeless shelters or sleeping at Union Station for the past five years.

The court records show that in February, Lee was determined to be competent to stand trial, but that he and his lawyer agreed he should remain at the hospital for continued treatment. Court records show he was recommended to be housed in the hospital’s least restrictive setting.

Andrea Procaccino, a staff lawyer at Disability Rights D.C., which advocates for patients at St. Elizabeths, said in an emailed statement that the organization is investigating the “horrible incident.”

“Our immediate concern is for the safety of the patients,” the statement said. “We are also concerned about the trauma that patients and staff have endured as a result of a violent patient death, and urge St. Elizabeths to provide the needed support for both patients and staff.”

A spokesman for St. Elizabeths did not return calls or emails seeking comment.