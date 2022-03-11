Police said the crash occurred about 12:15 p.m., the height of the lunch hour, in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The street is lined with restaurants and shops and is typically crowded with vehicles and pedestrians. Fire officials said there was no structural damage to the restaurant, nobody was trapped.
Crash with Mass casualty incident declared 5500 block Conn. Ave NW. Vehicle struck outside seating area of restaurant. #DCsBravest triaging multiple patients. No structural damage. pic.twitter.com/RTQN8hHr8u— DC Fire and EMS (@dcfireems) March 11, 2022
There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, which fire officials said happened at the Parthenon restaurant and an adjoining lounge. The Parthenon, a Greek restaurant, is recognizable by its signature blue-and-white awning that juts out onto the sidewalk.