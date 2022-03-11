A vehicle crashed into patrons at an outdoor restaurant seating area along Connecticut Avenue in Northwest Washington at lunchtime Friday and left eight people injured, five of them critically, according to D.C. police and fire officials.

Vito Maggiolo, a spokesman for the D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services department, said three other people who were injured were treated at the scene and did not need to be hospitalized.

Police said the crash occurred about 12:15 p.m., the height of the lunch hour, in the 5500 block of Connecticut Avenue NW. The street is lined with restaurants and shops and is typically crowded with vehicles and pedestrians. Fire officials said there was no structural damage to the restaurant, nobody was trapped.

There was no immediate word on what caused the crash, which fire officials said happened at the Parthenon restaurant and an adjoining lounge. The Parthenon, a Greek restaurant, is recognizable by its signature blue-and-white awning that juts out onto the sidewalk.