When reached by phone Friday evening, Powell said he was not permitted to discuss the allegations. His attorney could not immediately be reached.
DYRS did not immediately provide request for comment.
Police accuse Powell of abusing the victim when he escorted her to make phone calls afforded to detainees with good behavior. Over many months, charging documents said, Powell’s abuse escalated from kissing, to inappropriate touching, to sex acts.
Police conducted interviews with the victim and her confidants, and reviewed videos that showed some of the assault, charging documents state.
When asked by a police detective, the victim said she was ready to speak about the abuse because “she started having nightmares about the defendant coming in her room and touching her,” according to charging documents.
The documents state that in interviews with police, Powell denied forcing the victim to do “anything inappropriate with him” or engaging in sex acts with her.