About 1:21 a.m. on March 8, a shooting occurred near the 1700 block of H Street in Northeast. Police found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, who was later transported to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The most recent incident happened about 2:54 a.m. on March 9, police said, near the 400 block of New York Avenue in Northeast. A member of the D.C. police was in the area and witnessed a fire. D.C. Fire and Emergency Medical Services came to extinguish it.
A further investigation revealed a man with no signs of life who was pronounced dead. The victim was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.
An autopsy showed that he died of multiple stab and gunshot wounds. Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. The man’s identity was not released.