“We do not condone or support the comments in her email,” Lewis said in a statement announcing Goldberg Goldman’s departure. “They do not represent the values of the Maryland Democratic Party.”

The resignation came shortly after John B. King Jr., a former U.S. education secretary, and Rushern L. Baker III, a former county executive in Prince George’s, decried the comments in the email and called for her to step down.

Goldberg Goldman did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Her remarks, which surfaced Sunday in a report from Axios, were made in a December email to party insiders about endorsing former DNC chairman Tom Perez in the state’s gubernatorial primary. Goldberg Goldman wrote: “Consider this: Three African American males have run statewide for Governor and have lost. Maryland is not a Blue state. It’s a purple one. This is a fact we must not ignore.”

The state, which according to 2020 U.S. census data is home to the most diverse population on the East Coast, has yet to elect a Black governor. That could change this year as three Black candidates vie to replace term-limited Gov. Larry Hogan (R).

Baker, who is making his second straight bid for governor, lambasted Goldberg Goldman’s comments in a statement, saying “such comments merely serve to excuse and legitimize acts of institutional racism, whether at the voting booth, in our corridors of government or our institutions of business and civic life.”

Former gubernatorial candidate Ben Jealous late Sunday night described her comments as racist in a tweet comparing her words to those of Chief Justice Roger B. Taney, the author of the 1857 Supreme Court decision who ruled that Black people were “regarded as beings of an inferior order” with “no rights which the white man was bound to respect.”

The email was sent to about 20 people, including Aruna Miller, who had just been named running mate for gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore, who is Black. No one in the thread responded to Goldberg Goldman’s comments about the electability of Black candidates.

“This kind of backwards thinking has no place in the future of the Democratic Party in Maryland, nor is it acceptable coming from a party official,” King said in a statement. “As someone whose family went from being enslaved in a cabin in Gaithersburg to serving in the cabinet of the first Black president in just three generations, my family’s story is a testimony to the progress that Black Americans can achieve. Deputy Treasurer Goldman must resign from her position with the state party.”

Perez attempted to distance himself from his backer.

“These ill-conceived comments do not reflect the values of our campaign — as evidenced by Tom’s long career to advance civil rights and expand opportunity — or our values as Maryland Democrats,” said Sean Naron, a Perez spokesman in a statement.

Naron said Perez also urged Goldberg Goldman to step down.

In this year’s crowded primary, half of the Democratic candidates vying to replace Hogan are men of color. They include Baker; King; Moore, an author and former nonprofit chief; Perez, a former U.S. labor secretary; and Ashwani Jain, a former candidate for Montgomery Council.

Jealous, who mounted a successful primary bid winning 22 out of 24 counties in 2018 but lost to Hogan in the general election by 12 percentage points, said the email proved to him that some leaders within the Democratic Party hold a different set of standards for Black and White candidates and are part of an effort to hold Black candidates back from succeeding.

“White men lose races all the time but no one ever ascribes that loss to their DNA,” he said. “Black women and Black men are entreated to support the Democrats every single cycle. We are told that the Democrats are the party that stands for us. And then when we stand up to lead, we’re told that our race is an obstacle to us winning.”