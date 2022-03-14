“As I started reading this history, literally the only way I can describe it is the history started singing to me,” says Williams, 53, who had been gifted the books by the late arts and museum administrator Steven Newsome. “I'm not really a foodie, but I am a history buff, and what I unearthed in the process was just how much these food traditions capture the history in such an interesting way. Before I knew it, I was writing music.”

Those songs eventually became the score for “Grace,” a musical whose world premiere will be staged from March 19 to May 14 at Ford’s Theatre. The Robert Barry Fleming-directed show, which features jazz, R&B, classical music and spirituals, focuses on a Philadelphia family as it mourns the loss of its matriarch and considers the future of its family restaurant. In addition to composing the music and lyrics, Williams co-wrote the musical’s book with Pulitzer Prize finalist Nikkole Salter.

Williams, a Northeast resident, stays in the spirit of “Grace” on his ideal day in D.C., enjoying cuisine from a pair of elite chefs before heading onstage to bring his own artistry to audiences.

My dream day would start off with pancakes. I’ve spent years curating pancakes in the area and, believe it or not, the best pancakes used to be at the Hyatt Regency on New Jersey Avenue NW. I really curse the pandemic because they did away with the pancakes there when covid hit. So on my perfect day, the restaurant at the Hyatt Regency would be restored and they would serve me my favorite pancakes.

Then I would go with some of my best friends to my favorite museum, which is the Hirshhorn. Of course, I would go see the Mark Bradford exhibition for, like, the 10th time. I might even have a private tour of the Yayoi Kusama exhibition and just be able to spend hours there, because there’s something about it that’s not only aesthetically beautiful but deeply meditative. And we would have to go to the Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden. I’m not trying to say anything derogatory about the National Gallery of Art Sculpture Garden, but, for me, the Hirshhorn is my favorite, hands down.

For lunch, I’d meet up with chef Carla Hall, who is the culinary ambassador for “Grace.” She lives not even 10 minutes away from me, and she really is a dear friend and she’s amazing in the kitchen. So maybe I’d go over to Carla’s house and we’re just hanging out — she’s whipping up something, there’s a few people around and it’s just some great conversation.

After lunch, I would love to go to Washington Harbour. That’s a place I’ve always gone to just think and reflect. So it would be amazing to have an empty pier with the waterfall, and the ability to take a water taxi around the Potomac. And if it’s my dream day, Kwame Onwuachi would be back here in D.C. and I’d have a private, chef’s table experience for dinner with him at Kith/Kin [which closed in 2020].

