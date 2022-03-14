A huge cargo ship got stuck in the Chesapeake Bay, almost a year after a sister ship blocked the Suez Canal, according to authorities.

The Ever Forward, a 1,095-foot container ship, got stuck Sunday night after leaving Baltimore, a spokesman for the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The vessel remained stuck in the bay Monday night while the Coast Guard assessed the situation, said Petty Officer 1st Class Stephen Lehmann, a spokesman for the Coast Guard’s Mid-Atlantic district.

It was not clear why the ship got stuck, but Lehmann said it was outside the normal shipping channel and posed no obvious threat to navigation.

The vessel is apparently owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., Lehmann said, the shipping organization that also owns the Ever Given, the vessel that got stuck March 23 in the Suez Canal, choking the waterway and attracting worldwide attention.

A major concern in the assessment of the ship in the bay was to make sure that the vessel, if refloated, would remain seaworthy and pose no hazards, Lehmann said.