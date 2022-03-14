It was not clear why the ship got stuck, but Lehmann said it was outside the normal shipping channel and posed no obvious threat to navigation.
The vessel is apparently owned by Evergreen Marine Corp., Lehmann said, the shipping organization that also owns the Ever Given, the vessel that got stuck March 23 in the Suez Canal, choking the waterway and attracting worldwide attention.
A major concern in the assessment of the ship in the bay was to make sure that the vessel, if refloated, would remain seaworthy and pose no hazards, Lehmann said.