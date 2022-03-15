The Tidal Basin will again be the epicenter of Washington’s cherry blossom celebration. It promises a dazzling display: Nearly 4,000 trees there, mostly of the Yoshino variety, create a shimmering, pink-cloud effect every year. It’s no wonder that visitors show up in hordes — especially as pandemic restrictions relax.

Those who prefer a slightly more Zen experience can catch the Tidal Basin views 24/7 via the #BloomCam. Or, choose from an array of alternatives when peak bloom descends (supposedly) in late March. Here are seven spots around the region that deliver a quieter, less-crowded cherry blossom experience.

Oxon Run Park

Herwig, the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s arborist, has helped plant dozens of trees at this park in Southeast D.C. Expect to see more than 200 on the grounds, including some that grew from cuttings taken from the Tidal Basin. Last year, volunteers planted 30 new trees there as part of an effort to bring more cherry blossoms to Ward 8.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“Oxon Run is a great place to go,” Herwig says. “It’s a really big and gorgeous place,” with a playground, trails, picnic tables and grills. Take a blanket and spend an hour relaxing in a quiet spot or, on March 26, stop by to participate in or observe the Blossom Kite Festival.

After puttering around the park, head to Open Crumb (1243 Good Hope Rd. SE) for fried chicken marinated in Greek yogurt, or perhaps Ghanaian peanut soup with a side of braised greens. If you’re thirsty, try a fresh juice at Turning Natural (2025 Martin Luther King Jr. Ave. SE).

Open daily. 1200 Mississippi Ave SE. Free.

Dumbarton Oaks

Cherry Hill is, in a word, magical: a slope that’s tucked away in a remote corner of this 10-acre Georgetown historic estate and that, in bloom, is reminiscent of a pastel forest. Unlike at many botanical gardens, there are no identification labels and no signage about the history of the trees, which helps create a relaxed environment.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s a serene, parklike atmosphere where you can intimately enjoy the trees,” says Jonathan Kavalier, Dumbarton’s director of garden and grounds. “I love to watch how visitors use the space, and this garden is much more experiential. People will find a spot they like and just take it all in.”

Visitors often bring blankets and recline among the various species of cherry trees, both on Cherry Hill and elsewhere on the grounds. Post-visit, duck into the nearby Bistrot Lepic and Wine Bar (1736 Wisconsin Ave. NW). The French menu includes snails baked in garlic butter and a warm peach tart.

Open Tuesday through Sunday. 1703 32nd St. NW. doaks.org. Timed tickets required. $7.

National Arboretum

This federally run garden/research institution has the most diverse selection of cherry trees in the region. There are more than 70 varieties, and collection standouts include Awanui, a flowering cherry from New Zealand that’s rare in the United States, and Kojo-no-mai, known for its twisty branches. Some species were created by the scientists who work at the arboretum. In one research plot, “there’s every shade of pink you can think of, and some you’ve never thought of,” says Scott Aker, head of horticulture and education. “Every spring, it amazes me.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The arboretum tends to have a longer blossom season than other local spots, with more early and late bloomers. Download the park’s free app for maps and other useful information, and then wander the 446-acre property. Afterward, head to Supreme Core Cider’s taproom (2400 T St. NE), next to the residential entrance to the arboretum, for a flight or pint — perhaps the “cherry bloom” cider, which returned to the menu this month, blending dark-sweet cherries and hibiscus.

Open daily. 3501 New York Ave. NE. usna.usda.gov. Free.

Stanton Park

This grassy urban oasis is tucked among the historic rowhouses on Capitol Hill about half a mile from the Capitol. It’s named for President Lincoln’s secretary of war, Edwin Stanton, although the statue in the center honors Revolutionary War hero Gen. Nathanael Greene. The perimeter of the park is lined with cherry trees, and most visitors won’t have trouble snagging an unoccupied bench. Since it’s a 10-minute walk from Union Station, Stanton Park is a good choice for those passing through town who want to steal a quick peek at the blossoms.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

While you’re in the neighborhood, pop into Maketto (1351 H St. NE), which is one of the National Cherry Blossom Festival’s Cherry Picks restaurants — eateries that are offering special spring cocktails, entrees and desserts through April 17. Try the drunken shrimp fried rice and apple ginger cake, paired with loose leaf tea. Or celebrate the season with a cherry blossom doughnut at District Doughnut (749 Eighth St. SE): It’s a gooey combination of vanilla bean dough, cream cheese glaze, cherry pie filling, pie crust crumble and cream cheese drizzle.

Open daily. Fourth and Sixth streets NE. Free.

Kenwood neighborhood

More than 1,200 cherry trees — the largest concentration in any neighborhood in the area — line Kennedy Drive, Dorset Avenue, Kenwood Avenue and other streets in this in Bethesda enclave. Branches heavy with blossoms stretch from one side of the road to the other, creating a fairy-tale feel. Savor the blooming trees at their peak, and then return a few days later to walk a dazzling pink carpet of fallen petals.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Parking in the residential neighborhood can be a challenge, so consider taking Metro’s Red Line to the Bethesda station and then walking the mile and a half to Kenwood. Or hop onto the Capital Crescent Trail in Georgetown and bike to the neighborhood: The six-mile route delivers riders directly to Dorset Avenue.

While ambling through Kenwood, stop by the snow-cone and lemonade stands operated by young residents, and then refuel at one of the many restaurants in downtown Bethesda, a short drive away.

Open daily. Kenwood, between Little Falls Parkway and River Road, Bethesda, Md. Free.

Meadowlark Botanical Gardens

This 95-acre park in Vienna lights up with about 200 cherry trees of assorted varieties, including the Yoshino blossoms that the Tidal Basin is known for. Many of them surround Lake Carolyn, where visitors are likely to spot koi fish and snapping turtles. There’s also a cluster near Meadowlark’s Korean Bell Garden.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Peak bloom typically occurs a day or two after it does downtown, says retired park manager Keith Tomlinson: “What I tell people is, if you’re a cherry tree enthusiast, go downtown, and then a couple days later, come here.”

Mosey about the grounds, then head to Clarity (442 Maple Ave. E, Vienna). The menu at the modern American restaurant changes daily and has included such dishes as braised lamb ragu with hand-rolled fettuccine, followed by bittersweet flourless chocolate cake and cocoa-nib ice cream for dessert. The cherry blossoms are, after all, a special occasion.

Open daily. 9750 Meadowlark Gardens Ct., Vienna, Va. novaparks.com. $3-$6.

National Harbor

More than 200 Okame cherry trees will blossom here this spring, and you can check them out from high above: Hop on the Capital Wheel and sip on pink champagne or a Cherry Lager beer while taking in the sights. The giant Ferris wheel will turn pink in the evenings through April 17.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to admiring the trees — which are scattered throughout the waterfront area — plan your visit to coincide with a busy activities schedule. On March 19, for example, Minyo Crusaders will perform, and the audience will be invited to learn a traditional Japanese dance. Later that day, Kanzan cherry trees — which have deep pink, showy blossoms — will be planted during a special ceremony. There will also be classes (such as origami and painting) throughout the festival, plus a Japanese market on April 3.

If you work up an appetite wandering around National Harbor, there are plenty of nearby eateries to consider: Voltaggio Brothers Steak House at MGM National Harbor (101 MGM National Ave., Oxon Hill) is offering on-theme delicacies, such as short ribs with sherried cherry sauce and crispy Brussels sprouts paired with plump cherries. Or pop into Grace’s Mandarin (188 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill) for Cantonese tiger beef or Indonesian fried rice.

Open daily. Waterfront St., National Harbor, Md. Free.