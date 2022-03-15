Both men were arrested in August 2020 after they exchanged nearly 200 rounds of gunfire with Prince George’s County police officers on a quiet neighborhood street in Landover, authorities said. Three officers were shot.

Two women in the neighborhood — a mother and daughter — called 911 to report a home invasion by armed men demanding money. When responding officers arrived, they were almost immediately met with gunshots.

Bullets sprayed Capital View Terrace, a street in the tree-shaded Capitol View Mutual Homes co-op. Neighbors ducked for cover, later finding holes in their cars, through their home windows and in their yards.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The men fled on Capital View Terrace but came to a dead end and were forced to turn around, authorities said. They again passed police, exchanging more gunfire before crashing into a tree.

One officer was shot in the lower right leg, right arm and chest, which was protected by a bullet-resistant vest. Two other officers also were wounded, officials said.

Warren and Smith were injured in the crash, authorities said, but neither was shot.

Warren, who is represented by the public defender’s office, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After Warren’s sentencing, State’s Attorney Aisha Braveboy (D) and chief homicide prosecutor Jonathon Church praised the officers who responded the day of the shooting, citing their training and quick thinking as the reason more people, included the suspects, weren’t shot.

“I want it to be known that when our officers are under attack, my office will hold those individuals accountable, and we will zealously seek justice on their behalf,” Braveboy said.