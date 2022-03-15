Police are also looking for her alleged killer, Joel Mosso Merino, 27, who appears to have fled Virginia, police said. Both Choi and Merino lived together in 5300 block of Jesmond Street near the Kingstowne area of Fairfax County.

Choi was last seen at her home March 5, police said. The next day, friends went to her home, but Choi did not answer the door. Choi also missed several appointments and could not be reached, police said.

The friends contacted police, who searched her home, police said. The house appeared to be in order, except for bedding that was missing from a bedroom, police said.

Detectives who interviewed friends and family said Choi may have had an argument with Merino on March 5, police said. Investigators believe the argument escalated and Merino struck Choi, who suffered a serious injury, police said.

Detectives believe Choi was then removed from the home and taken to another location, police said.

On March 7, police located a vehicle in D.C. that Merino was said to be driving on the night of Choi’s disappearance. Police searched the vehicle and uncovered evidence that Choi was harmed before her disappearance.

After further investigation, detectives determined that Merino spent a significant amount of time near Piscataway Park, which is in AccoKeek, Md., on the night of Choi’s disappearance.

U.S. Marshals are assisting in the search for Merino.