The outcome could have major implications for Maryland’s June 28 primary elections — but is also likely to set the bar for future legal challenges in a state that has a history of drawing congressional districts to strongly favor Democrats. Whatever the result, the challenge is probably headed for the Maryland Court of Appeals.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

The two cases were brought by Fair Maps Maryland, an anti-gerrymandering group aligned with Gov. Larry Hogan (R); right-wing activist group Judicial Watch; and Republican voters and state lawmakers, including Del. Neil C. Parrott (R-Washington), a congressional candidate in Maryland’s 6th District. The cases, which are being heard together, are Szeliga v. Lamone and Parrott v. Lamone.

“We are cautiously optimistic that the good guys will prevail,” said Doug Mayer, spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland. “Gerrymandering is a stain on this state, and on this country, and it’s one of the main reasons Washington, D.C., is increasingly filled with complete idiots, or worse. And that’s on both sides of the aisle.”

Congressional maps must be redrawn every 10 years after the decennial census to account for shifts in population. Maryland Democrats were under pressure to retain their partisan advantage in the congressional delegation because their party’s control of Congress hangs by a thread. Plus, Republicans are maximizing their own partisan advantages in red states — further raising the stakes of the outcome of the legal challenge to Maryland’s map and other similar challenges across the country.

In Republican-controlled states including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, Democrats successfully challenged maps that favored the GOP on the grounds that they were unfair partisan gerrymanders, leading the states’ high courts to impose new maps. The U.S. Supreme Court let those maps stand — which Mayer found to be an encouraging sign for the Maryland challenge. Several other challenges are pending in both blue and red states.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“I wouldn’t bet against the plaintiffs, that state courts have been, in fact, more aggressive than the Supreme Court rooting out partisan gerrymandering,” said Mark Graber, a professor at the University of Maryland School of Law.

The map Maryland Democrats passed creates seven safe Democratic seats and one competitive seat anchored on the Eastern Shore, which puts the state’s lone congressional Republican, Rep. Andy Harris, in jeopardy. Only a single Democrat voted with Republicans against the map in December, and Democrats in the General Assembly overrode Hogan’s veto.

Republicans charged that Democrats drew convoluted district lines that do not respect communities of interest — the 3rd Congressional District, for example, traipses around the state from the D.C. suburbs in Montgomery County all the way to the Susquehanna River at the Pennsylvania border. Republicans also charged that Democrats reconfigured the state’s Eastern Shore-anchored 1st District to jump the Chesapeake Bay and absorb more Democratic voters in Anne Arundel County, in ultimate hopes of writing Harris off the map.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

It wouldn’t be unprecedented. In the 2012 redistricting cycle, former governor Martin O’Malley (D) admitted in federal court that his party redrew the 6th District to make it easier to elect a Democrat there and to knock out the Republican incumbent. A Republican has not won in that district since the 2012 map was enacted.

The Maryland congressional map enacted ahead of the 2012 midterms led to some of the most high-profile gerrymandering challenges in the nation, going all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court. But in 2019, the high court said federal courts were not the proper avenues for partisan-gerrymandering claims, instead leaving it up to state courts.

That ruling paved the way for the matter set to be heard by Judge Lynne A. Battaglia in Anne Arundel County this week.

Story continues below advertisement

In this case, Republicans contend that the congressional map violates the Maryland Constitution’s protections for free elections and free speech, as well as its equal protection clause — arguing that Democratic lawmakers drew the map to intentionally dilute the voices of Republican voters at the ballot box.

Mayer argued that the state virtually admitted to a partisan gerrymander when Democrats said they sought to keep as many voters as possible in the same districts — which would mean they used the 2012 gerrymandered map as their blueprint, he said.

Advertisement

But partisan gerrymandering in congressional maps is not explicitly banned in the Maryland Constitution, and the constitution’s rules for drawing state legislative districts — that they need to be compact, among other things — don’t extend to congressional districts. Those are among the reasons the Maryland Attorney General’s Office argues the Republican voters don’t have a case.

Story continues below advertisement

Citing past rulings from the Court of Appeals, the state has maintained that the redistricting process is inherently political and that the General Assembly is allowed to pursue political objectives, even protecting incumbents, if it chooses.

“Partisan gerrymandering has been condemned as ‘incompatible with democratic principles’ … but this does not mean that the Maryland Constitution provides a mechanism for redressing grievances concerning congressional redistricting,” the state attorney general’s office wrote in its motion to dismiss. Battaglia allowed the case to proceed on all but one claim.

Advertisement

The state argued that partisan gerrymandering will remain legal on the congressional level until federal lawmakers pass legislation to ban it — which Republicans in Congress have fought — or Maryland amends its constitution to forbid it.

Story continues below advertisement

Attorneys for the state said in filings they plan to invoke “legislative privilege” throughout the trial, a way to avoid compelling lawmakers or their staffers to testify or produce certain documents, which Mayer decried as an attempt to avoid transparency.

David Lublin, a professor at American University specializing in redistricting, said the fact that Democratic voters are dominant in Maryland could pose a challenge for plaintiffs who argue that the party has an unfair advantage in the map. Democrats make up just over half of the state’s registered voters, while Republicans make up about one-quarter of them.

Advertisement

Still, Lublin said, “the state is going to have a hard time defending that it’s not a partisan gerrymander because the lines are so strange” — even considering the geography — and it may be more effective to simply argue that partisan gerrymandering is not illegal.

Story continues below advertisement

That leaves it up to Battaglia — and, ultimately, the Maryland Court of Appeals — to interpret whether the constitution’s broad protections for free elections and free speech extend to protect against extreme partisan gerrymandering, Lublin said.

“Other states have taken this on, and that may encourage the Court of Appeals to be more active in addressing this, particularly since Maryland’s congressional lines are so odd,” Lublin said.