“This is the best budget we’ve brought forward since I’ve been county executive,” Elrich said at a news conference in Rockville.

“We are unveiling a budget that reflects discipline and confidence,” Alsobrooks said at a news conference in Largo.

The county councils in both jurisdictions will need to approve the budgets before they are implemented.

Elrich’s $6.3 billion budget is $340 million more than the one he pitched last year, marking his biggest increase in proposed spending since he was elected in 2018. He faces a competitive Democratic primary in June and has sought to characterize this spending plan as the first accurate reflection of his agenda for Montgomery, with significant investments in climate initiatives, affordable housing and education. The county of 1 million residents would also put the equivalent of 10 percent of its budget in reserves for the first time since setting that goal in 2012, officials said.

“The growth happening in Montgomery County — it’s real, it’s happening, and it’s expanding our tax base,” Elrich said. Commercial and residential properties in the county are rising in value, reflecting increasing demand to live in the county, he added. Under his plan, the property tax rate would stay at $0.9785 per $100 of assessed value.

Some lawmakers, however, say the county’s revenue windfall is more attributable to gains in the national economy than to a county-specific strategy.

“There’s no economic revival in Montgomery,” said council member Tom Hucker (D-District 5) one of Elrich’s challengers for county executive. He noted that according to multiple studies, Montgomery has consistently lagged neighboring jurisdictions in job growth over the past two decades.

Nearly half of Elrich’s budget — $2.9 billion — is carved out for the county’s school system, one of the largest and most reputable in the nation. That sum exceeds a state requirement for maintenance of effort but falls short of the county Board of Education’s full funding request.

Elrich’s chief administrative officer, Richard Madaleno, said the school system received $387 million in direct relief through the American Rescue Plan, which should help bridge the funding gap. The county has earmarked other resources to support students, too, such as a $920,000 wellness center at Kennedy High School and a $3.3 million education center along the long-neglected route 29 corridor, where a disproportionate number of the county’s low-income residents reside.

“We want to make sure our recovery is top to bottom,” Elrich said.

Alsobrooks’s $5 billion budget — which represents a nearly 10 percent increase from last year’s — includes a dramatic increase in public safety spending and funding for priorities she laid out during her first year in office, before the onset of the pandemic, including efforts to reduce litter and make government more efficient. As in Montgomery, the biggest pot of money is allocated to the Board of Education, which would receive $2.63 billion, an increase of 12.2 percent from last year. About $15 million will go toward school construction.

Alsobrooks, who does not face substantial competition in her bid for reelection, said that surge in investment in public safety, from $765 million last year to $822 million this year, was in response to residents’ concerns about crime. More than 130 homicides were recorded in 2021 in the county, the most of any year since 2007. But she said the uptick in funding was also related to the desire for accountability in policing.

“It is a balance that helps us to address all of the issues that we’ve seen,” Alsobrooks said, “the balance between protecting the community and also providing the justice that has been called for.”

The funding includes $5 million for two new police classes, in addition to signing bonuses for new recruits. Those measures will largely be used to offset attrition on the force, Alsobrooks said, rather than substantively increasing its size. Officials said there are currently about 1,400 officers in the department, and they would prefer closer to 1,700.

There is funding within the police department’s budget for five new positions, including two chemists, two crime-scene investigators and a deputy director for forensic sciences, in addition to $1.5 million that will go toward crime-fighting technology, including license-plate readers.

Other funds would be put toward the creation of two new agencies — a police accountability board and an administrative charging committee — which was mandated last year by a sweeping reform law passed by the General Assembly.

Alsobrooks, who said since she took office that addressing residents’ concerns about litter and trash collection was a priority, put $3.3 million toward various litter reduction programs. She also proposed $4 million for technology that will improve the permitting and licensing systems.

Even though the budget was larger than officials expected, Alsobrooks emphasized that she wanted to maintain an approach that was “cautious” and fiscally responsible.

Alsobrooks, who has said she wants to invest in the county’s poorer neighborhoods inside the Beltway, proposed $10 million toward a housing investment trust and $5 million for a fund to preserve affordable housing for low-income residents.