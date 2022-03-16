Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background. (iStock)A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night in Prince George’s County in a hit-and-run incident, the police said.The woman was found in the roadway about 8:40 p.m. at Walters and Chavez Lanes, in the Suitland area and died at a hospital, the police said.WpGet the full experience.Choose your planArrowRightThe driver of the vehicle that struck her left the scene, police said.GiftOutlineGift ArticleLoading...