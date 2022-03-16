Leaving her grandmother, who was disabled and could not travel, Novitsky and her mother waited for a couple of days at the Kyiv train station. “We managed to get on a train going easterly, it had no schedule,” she recalled. “They were cattle cars. No water, no food, nothing.”

At station stops, her mother gave her a bowl to beg with. Some trains such as theirs were bombed; Novitsky remembers seeing one. “The train was on fire and human body parts were scattered all over.”

For Novitsky and others who fled Ukraine and whose families were victims of Nazi atrocities, watching the bombardment and displacement of Ukrainians following the Russian attack feels like peering through a mirror at their own childhoods.

On the eve of the German invasion in 1941, Ukraine had the largest Jewish population in Europe, including around 160,000 in Kyiv, according to the U.S. Holocaust Museum. At least 1.5 million Jews are estimated to have been killed in Ukraine, and in some cases Ukrainians, Russians, and other local people collaborated, according to the museum.

For many, watching the news out of Ukraine now is so painful that they can’t talk about it, said Shelley Rood Wernick, managing director of the Holocaust Survivor Initiative and Center on Aging and Trauma at the Jewish Federations of North America (JFNA). The organization raises money, advocates and provides support for social welfare and educational needs for Jewish and vulnerable populations around the world, including in Ukraine.

“It’s retraumatizing, because it’s reminiscent of trauma that they have gone through,” Wernick said. “Seeing pain, loss of life, loss of control.”

There are differences, though, that can make those feelings more complex. While the Ukrainians’ suffering is being broadcast across the world, resulting in a massive outcry of help and sympathy, Jews in the Nazis’ path were largely on their own.

“I hear survivors express gratitude where they see people who help,” Wernick said. “They are regretful and disappointed they weren’t able to be helped, but they have nothing but gratitude for people who are helping.”

A couple of weeks after Novitsky fled, the Germans captured Kyiv. Within days, her grandmother was dragged out of her apartment and beaten up; she died at Babyn Yar, a site where the Germans shot 33,771 Jews over two days (a memorial there was damaged this month by Russian bombing).

Lilia Slavutsky, of Philadelphia, was in her mother’s womb when she fled Kyiv in advance of the Nazis. Her great-grandparents were also killed at Babyn Yar.

“They were old and they didn’t want to leave Kyiv,” said Slavutsky, who moved to the United States in 1979. “They said, ‘We’re old people, who needs us?’ But they were wrong.”

Now, watching Ukrainians of all ages — including pregnant women — under attack, she can understand why even during a war the decision to stay or flee would be wrenching.

“To leave your own home, your own country, for how long?” said Slavutsky, who, like Novitsky, participates in JFNA programs. “They have small children. They have to leave jobs. How will they survive? It’s hard, it’s very, very hard.”

The reaction from the rest of the world makes a big difference in how survivors process their trauma, said Irene Weiss, 91.

Weiss grew up in a small town that is now in western Ukraine, but during her childhood was part of Czechoslovakia and then Hungary. She was 13 in 1944 when the Germans came.

Devastation swiftly followed.

“Within four weeks of the Nazi occupation we were in Auschwitz and most of my family was dead,” said Weiss, who now lives in Fairfax, Va. Her parents, four siblings, grandparents and cousins were killed at the camp; she, a sister and an aunt survived a death march and emigrated to the United States in 1947.

“I feel very connected to the people I see suffering,” she said. “It’s so familiar and yet so different. To see families having to leave their home and leave everything behind and run for their lives, and bombs falling around them … but at the same time, the difference,” she said.

“They’re getting a lot of help. Their suffering is in every living room in the world. Their neighbors are opening their doors and helping them. We, of course, were shunned. We were locked into cattle cars and rushed across the country to gas chambers, and nobody who didn’t want to see who was in the cattle cars didn’t have to see.”

Enrolling at a high school of 5,000 students in Brooklyn was jarring for the 16-year-old Weiss, who spoke no English. Her peers were concerned with looking good, going on dates, taking music lessons. Nobody knew what had happened to her. “They would speak loudly to me,” she said. “I was lost in the hallways, I was always lost.”

In a German class, the teacher rhapsodized about Germany. “The castles, the scenery, the beauty, the flowers, this fantastic land of beauty and culture. And I was just sitting there.”

Weiss later became a teacher of English as a second language, with many students who were child refugees, including orphans from war-ravaged places such as Vietnam and Cambodia.

“I understood them perfectly,” she said. “I tried not to bring my own experiences up because they had their own, just as bad. I ended up sort of being a teacher-mom.”

After fleeing Kyiv, Novitsky and her mother ended up in Kazakhstan, which like Ukraine was then part of the Soviet Union, and stayed there until the end of the war; her father also survived. When they returned home, Kyiv was in ruins. She grew up playing with her friends among broken beams and columns. Repairing the city took a decade.

Seeing the newly ruined buildings now feels surreal, Novitsky said. “I know all the cities which right now are on fire,” she said. “I remember it was exactly the same pattern, exactly the same thing, against my country of origin, against my people.”

Referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin, she said, “I call him Hitler number two.”

The survivors interviewed for this story said the fact that some Ukrainians collaborated with the Nazis against the Jews did not dim their empathy for those being attacked now.

“I feel sorry for human beings,” said Novitsky, who immigrated to the U.S. in 1980. “For me it doesn’t matter if they are Ukrainian or Jewish. They are human beings.”

Lilia noted that anti-Semitism pervaded “the whole Soviet Union,” adding that her family left in part because her son was harassed for being Jewish. Now, with a Jewish president in Ukraine who was elected with 76 percent of the vote, she said, “I wouldn’t say it is the same way now as when I was in Ukraine.”